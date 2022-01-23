Missouri women's basketball didn't have it easy against a Texas A&M team that was looking to win its second conference game of the season.
Despite perfectly timed 3s from guard Hayley Frank or momentum-shifting charge calls, the Aggies managed to snatch away lead after lead from the Tigers.
What stood out the most through this tight race to the final quarter wasn't the scoring, though. Rebounding stuck out like a sore thumb with the nation's leading rebounder junior guard Aijha Blackwell outrebounding Texas A&M as a whole.
By halftime, Blackwell grabbed 12 rebounds — the same amount the Aggies had.
"We need her passion, we need her grittiness," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "I think being a junior and understanding the kind of impact that you can make on this team on both ends of the court with just her presence alone, let alone the way she rebounds, I was really proud of her."
Blackwell was all over the place, gliding and sometimes sliding to get to a missed shot. At one point during the game, the ball bounced off the rim about 20 feet right to Blackwell almost like there was a magnetic pull towards each other. This outing gave way for the 15th double-double for the 6-foot guard as she finished the match with 10 points, 10 defensive rebounds, and five offensive rebounds.
"I feel like our team really feeds off of Aijha when she's playing energetic and passionate," Frank said. "It's like easy to really rally around her, so we definitely appreciate that energy and her passion that she plays a game with."
Outrebounding the Aggies by seven was just the push Missouri needed to out-hustle its way into a 78-69 win. While Blackwell is still carrying the majority of the rebounding load for the Tigers, Frank, guard Mama Dembele and forward LaDazhia Williams helped the cause. Frank, who was doing everything and then some from beyond the arc, also was crashing the glass, grabbing eight rebounds. Dembele grabbed four rebounds and Williams added three more.
For a 12th ranked rebounding team in its conference, Pingeton's squad proved that it can hang with the big dogs. Although their 35 rebounds didn't break its average of 37, it showcased the team's want to win against an Aggies team who took the lead eight times throughout the match.