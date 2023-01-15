371 days after its monumental upset over top-ranked South Carolina, Missouri women's basketball entered Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, as 29-point underdogs in the first matchup between the two since.

The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks ensured that history wouldn't repeat itself, thrashing the Tigers 81-50 behind a dominant effort on the boards and a big run late in the second quarter. 

