Three hundred seventy-one days after its monumental upset over top-ranked South Carolina, Missouri women's basketball entered Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, as 29-point underdogs in the first matchup between the two since.
The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks ensured history wouldn't repeat itself, thrashing the Tigers 81-50 behind a dominant effort on the boards and a big run late in the second quarter.
Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) matched South Carolina (18-0, 6-0) early on, even leading at several moments in the first quarter. The Tigers entered the game struggling offensively, scoring fewer than 70 points in all but one of their Southeastern Conference matchups, but knocked down shots early.
Missouri connected on five of its 10 shots in the first quarter, four coming from beyond-the-arc, including one from Haley Troup, Hayley Frank, and a pair from Lauren Hansen.
"We played with really good pace, and we knew that was going to be a key against South Carolina," head coach Robin Pingeton said. "We knew that the last couple games we'd been getting off to slower starts, and our girls knew that we had to come out and throw the first punch ... We knew we had a tall task in front of us, and I thought they did it."
South Carolina, meanwhile, was flustered by Missouri's defense, hitting just 36.8% of its shots in the opening frame but set the tone on the boards, grabbing five offensive rebounds, resulting in eight second-chance points.
Missouri entered the game woefully undersized against a South Carolina squad that ranks among the best of the nation in average team height. The size mismatch was exploited by the Gamecocks, especially by reigning Naismith Women's National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.
South Carolina outrebounded the Tigers by a 52-22 margin, with Boston grabbing 10 boards to pair with 20 points in 21 minutes. The Gamecocks finished with 23 offensive rebounds which led to 29 second-chance points.
Missouri finished with four offensive rebounds and five second-chance points.
"The second-shot opportunities ... I felt like that really hurt us," Pingeton said. "29 points off second-shot opportunities is quite a bit, and we struggled in that area."
South Carolina escaped the first quarter with a 19-17 lead but took over in the second quarter. The Gamecocks opened the quarter with a layup before stealing an errant inbound pass from Sara-Rose Smith, leading to another basket for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks stretched the lead to double digits, but Missouri slowed the tempo down and began to chip away at the lead. A pair of free throws from Hansen cut the deficit down to seven, but in the closing minutes of the half, South Carolina exploded for a 12-0 run to take a 47-28 lead into halftime.
"You've got to have laser-like focus, and you can't let the pressure of what they do defensively speed you up," Pingeton said. "In that second quarter, I felt like we had some tough takes around the rim. Turnovers, tough shot selection or blocked shots at the rim create great opportunities for them to get out and go in transition, and I think those are the areas that hurt us."
The Gamecocks didn't take their foot off the gas, holding Missouri to just nine points in the third quarter on 2-for-13 shooting, while pouring in 22 more points of their own.
After their hot start in the first quarter, the Tigers shot 28.9% over the final three quarters and made just two of their final 11 3-pointers.
South Carolina also didn't have an efficient day from the field, shooting below 40% from the field, but made the most of its second opportunities on offense.
Hansen was the only Missouri player to reach double figures in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Hayley Frank was held to single digits in scoring for the fourth straight game, but had nine points after a 3-for-5 day from beyond-the-arc and led the Tigers in rebounds with six.
Missouri will return in a week to take on Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.