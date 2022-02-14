Sunday will be a banner day for women’s basketball in Columbia, South Carolina.
For the first time in 11 years, ESPN’s College GameDay will be on site for a women’s game when No. 1 South Carolina hosts No. 12 Tennessee in a battle of the premier programs in the Southeastern Conference.
The Gamecocks come into this week riding an 11-game win streak with the latest result being a dominant victory over No. 21 Georgia. Aliyah Boston continued her National Player of the Year campaign with 18 points and 12 rebounds in her battle with the Bulldogs' elite big Jenna Staiti.
Tennessee stopped its mini slump with double-digit victories over Missouri and Vanderbilt. Jordan Horston had double-doubles in both wins as she continued her breakout junior season.
There is a program ranked between South Carolina and Tennessee — No. 11 LSU.
Kim Mulkey’s squad continued to overachieve, grabbing two solid victories over Georgia and Texas A&M. The Tigers continue to ride the fantastic backcourt of Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris as both had 25-point scoring outbursts this week.
Two of the biggest losers from last week were Georgia and Missouri. The two squads went 0-2 in their respective games, dropping big opportunities on their home court to South Carolina and Arkansas, respectively.
The Tigers will travel to Athens, Georgia, on a three-game losing streak and desperate for a quality win. MU has been unable to support its landmark victory over South Carolina with victories over other top-tier SEC opponents. How the Tigers are able to guard Staiti — who had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the first matchup — will be a big factor in whether or not they’ll be able to win.
Florida continued its surprising run with a comeback win at Mississippi State. The Gators continue to rise in the polls despite playing for an interim coach and losing preseason first team All-SEC player Lavender Briggs. The nation's 17th-ranked team will travel to the plains Monday to take on last-place Auburn.
For the Bulldogs, the loss stopped what was a three-game win streak after leading scorer Rickea Jackson left the program. They bounced back nicely though with a win over in-state rival Ole Miss.
Mississippi State has a busy week ahead of it with three games in six days including a trip to Mizzou Arena on Sunday. The Bulldogs dropped the Tigers convincingly in Starkville, Mississippi, starting their surge toward the NCAA Tournament.
The last team with a notable week was Arkansas. Amber Ramirez carried the team to two victories over Auburn and Missouri. The sensational scorer had the game-winning layup to get past Auburn at home before scoring 25 points in a comeback victory over Missouri.
Ramirez and the Razorbacks will look to continue their form in a huge matchup against Florida in Gainesville, Florida, before hosting underachieving Kentucky on Sunday.