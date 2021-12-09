For the past two seasons, Missouri women’s basketball has been bested by an ongoing in-state rivalry with Missouri State. Overall, the Tigers and the Bears have spent 31 games exchanging blows, however this year might be the closest matchup between the familiar teams.
Missouri
Success from beyond the arc
Juniors Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen are two of the main reasons the Tigers (8-1) continue to be a 3-point shooting team. While guard Aijha Blackwell dominates the paint with an occasional perimeter shot, Frank and Hansen create consistency from beyond the arc.
Frank quietly leads in 3s with 22. Although she can be offensively reserved, there is no denying she is Missouri’s best shooter. She averages 14.1 points and shoots 53.7% from the field.
Hansen, who ranks second in 3s with 19, is Missouri’s flashy perimeter shooter. In Saturday’s 70-68 loss to No. 5 Baylor, the 5-foot-8 guard stepped in as the Tigers' go-to scorer once Blackwell fouled out. She finished the game with 10 points, and just one shot off taking the game to overtime. Her game-changing ability stems from hustle plays and perfectly timed 3-pointers.
“I thought that last shot that we got with Lauren was a good look,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “Lauren had a nice shot fake one dribble pull up, and I liked her shot.”
Fresh legs
The last time these two teams met, it was a lopsided win for Missouri State (6-2), beating the Tigers 72-58. During that time, COVID-19 regulations snatched practices and four games from Missouri, causing it to have a low-stamina showing.
This time around, Pingeton’s squad has fresh legs and a balanced rotation. With forward LaDazhia Williams and freshman guard Izzy Higginbottom coming off the bench, the Tigers hope to see a much more balanced game. Williams, who was the standout in last year's matchup, has been slowly getting back into game shape. She managed six points and five rebounds against Baylor after not playing against SIUE on Dec. 2.
“We've got a lot of different kids that have some offensive firepower, so, you know, I think that's a testament to the balance that we have on this team,” Pingeton said. “You've seen it throughout the course of this early season so far on different nights any giving kid can put 20 on the board for us.”
With Williams out of the starting lineup, the Tigers have seen step-up performances from senior Haley Troup and Blackwell. Both players serve as leaders during games, where Blackwell has excellent court vision, and Troup has an experienced style of play that makes her reliable on both sides of the ball.
Troup, along with Hansen, played a big role in coming back against Baylor. She scored 16 points on 42.9% shooting in a fourth-quarter comeback. Her consistency has turned her into be a strong role player.
Blackwell’s leadership role is multifaceted. The 6-foot guard can be seen from the bench fully in tune with her teammates on the court. She brings the needed emotions that can help impact the game beyond the box score.
Missouri State
The senior trio
Last season, Missouri State outscored the Tigers in all but one quarter. The key to offensive success was its triple threat in forwards Jasmine Franklin, Abby Hipp and guard Brice Calip. As juniors, Franklin and Calip averaged double-digit scoring, while Hipp averaged just under double digits at 9.2 points.
In her senior season, Calip leads the charge as she can impact the game on both sides of the ball. The 5-8 guard had her best outing against USC, scoring 22 points on 50% shooting, and 66.7% from beyond the arc in the Bears' 67-41 victory. Defensively, she is even more sound. As the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Calip is a huge threat with on-ball defending. She snags 2.4 steals a game, bringing her to a total of 19 this season.
Franklin, who at 6-1 is a shorter post player, has lockdown defending and a scoring presence for the Bears. She currently averages 15.4 points and 12.9 rebounds, leading the Bears in both categories. Her ability to finish in the paint can be a big problem for the Tigers seeing that their tallest defender, Williams, is still playing limited minutes.
On the flip side, she gives opponents who attempt to line-drive a reason to hesitate. Her rim protection has earned her 22 blocks this season. Franklin’s swiftness doesn’t stop there. She has snagged 18 steals, which can put Missouri in an uncomfortable position given recent turnover problems.
“We weren't playing at the level that we were capable of playing at," Pingeton said Saturday. “We really needed to recalibrate and, you know, just be the aggressors.”
Taking on the aggressor role will be key for the Tigers to combat Missouri State’s senior trio.
The statement win
Although they aren’t ranked, the Bears have already proven that, like Missouri, they have the potential of being in the Top 25. The main reason behind this is their win against then-No. 24 Virginia Tech on Nov. 26. Tournament play in the San Juan Shootaround put Missouri State in the room with some of the big dogs.
Missouri State toppled Virginia Tech, beating the Hokies 76-68. It had four players scoring in double digits, and Franklin led with 21 points. This gave the Bears their second Power Five win of the season after beating USC. It was also a statement win for the squad, something the Tigers are still waiting to do toward the end of nonconference play.
As the in-state rivals meet again, Missouri is in a position to not only get back on a winning streak but to have a valuable win against a team ranked last season.