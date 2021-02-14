The news that star Missouri sophomore guard Aijah Blackwell would miss Sunday’s matchup with Georgia brokeshortly before tip-off, and her absence was felt throughout the game, as the Tigers fell 82-64.
Shug Dickson started in place of the injured Blackwell. Missouri started hot, going up by 10 points in the first quarter, which included a 14-0 run where it looked like the Tigers would pull away. LaDazhia Williams was filling in the rebounding gap left by Blackwell, grabbing six rebounds in the first quarter.
However, the Bulldogs fought their way back in the second quarter. After being shut down in the first quarter, Georgia senior Gabby Connally made her presence felt for the rest of the game. Connally put up nine points in the second quarter and tied the game before the first half ended.
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said part of Missouri’s gameplan was to shut down Gabby Connally and not allow her to get hot from beyond the arc. Despite being one of Missouri’s priorities on defense, however, Connally went 6 of 10 from 3.
The Tigers offense played a fairly disciplined first half, turning the ball over three times. But Missouri fell back into its worst habit, turning the ball over seven times in the third quarter alone. The Bulldogs capitalized on these opportunities and pulled away to a nine-point lead by the end of the third. Georgia continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter, and when all was said and done the Bulldogs came away with a decisive 82-64 victory.
Missouri missed Blackwell’s tenacious rebounding, as Georgia outrebounded the Tigers 38-30. It was clear that Missouri’s offense missed Blackwell’s contributions, as the Tigers could only put together two big runs early on before the offense stalled out in the second half. Coach Pingeton didn't provide an update on Blackwell’s injury, but gave a timeline saying that Blackwell first reported her foot was sore Friday following Thursday’s game against South Carolina. Blackwell practiced Saturday but was unable to play against Georgia.
Dickson scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds in Blackwell’s absence, but she struggled shooting, going 4 for 16 from the field. Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but had no rebounds in the second half. Hayley Frank and Haley Troup both scored 14 points and were a perfect 5 of 5 from 3-point territory. Frank’s three 3s were her most since Missouri’s Jan. 14 win against Ole Miss. Frank had been shooting 22.7% from beyond the arc since that game.
Georgia senior Jenna Staiti took advantage of Blackwell’s absence and put up a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Staiti and Connally combined to outscore the Tigers in the second half.
Pingeton made it clear after the game that the Tigers needed to tighten up on defense and that they let the offense dictate their defense too often. With Missouri taking on an elite Texas A&M team next, one with great 3-point shooters like Aaliyah Wilson and Destiny Pitts on its roster, the Tigers will need to learn from the loss to Georgia to prevent themselves from repeating history.