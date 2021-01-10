Missouri women's basketball players leave the court at half-time

Missouri women's basketball players leave the court at halftime during its game against Southern Illinois on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Hours before tipoff, the Tigers' scheduled game against Auburn for 2 p.m. Sunday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Auburn's program.

 Hillary Tan/Missourian

Missouri women's basketball just can't catch a break.

Hours before tipoff, the Tigers' scheduled game at Auburn for 2 p.m. Sunday was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women's basketball program. 

Missouri's previously scheduled game with Vanderbilt on Jan. 7 was postponed due to the Commodores' COVID-19 troubles, making this announcement the second time an SEC team has had to reschedule with the Tigers. The Tigers themselves underwent a 17-day layoff earlier in the season due to a virus outbreak within the program.

Missouri is scheduled to play next against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi.

  • I am a sports reporter for the fall semester 2020 and I am currently studying sports journalism print and digital. You can reach me at shannonbelt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

