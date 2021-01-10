Missouri women's basketball just can't catch a break.
Hours before tipoff, the Tigers' scheduled game at Auburn for 2 p.m. Sunday was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women's basketball program.
Missouri's previously scheduled game with Vanderbilt on Jan. 7 was postponed due to the Commodores' COVID-19 troubles, making this announcement the second time an SEC team has had to reschedule with the Tigers. The Tigers themselves underwent a 17-day layoff earlier in the season due to a virus outbreak within the program.
Missouri is scheduled to play next against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi.