Against Auburn, Missouri women's basketball played from behind and had a much-needed momentum shift to give it the edge in overtime. In Bud Walton Arena on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Razorbacks, the Tigers couldn't conjure a miracle to overcome as much as a 20-point deficit.
The key difference between the games was in an area Missouri has been trying to improve this season — defense. In the first half, the Tigers only forced the Razorbacks to give up the ball one time compared to their own eight turnovers. Since Arkansas wasn't giving up the ball as much it gave way for a barrage of 3s and 28 points in the paint.
"They were slicing and dicing us and making it really challenging," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "We didn't guard their ball-screen very well. They got very downhill on us quite a bit."
Junior guard Makayla Daniels and sophomore guard Sasha Goforth poured salt in Missouri's defensive wounds, scoring from all perimeters. From slacking off on deep shots to allowing the Razorbacks to drive uncontested, the Tigers had no answer for Arkansas' relentless scoring.
Daniels and Goforth scored a combined 27 points in the Razorbacks' 83-73 win, the most points Missouri has allowed against an opponent this season.
They weren't the only players to score in double-digits for Arkansas.
Senior guard Amber Ramirez led the Hogs' scoring with 21 points and six rebounds. From beyond the arc, sophomore guard Rylee Langerman, who averaged 2.7 points entering the matchup, was a constant problem that the Tigers couldn't contain. She missed only one 3-pointer and finished the game with 17 points.
Mama Dembele remained aggressive on defense to grab one of Missouri's two steals of the game. Aside from her, there weren't many bright spots on defense for the Tigers as it continues to be the weaker side of a squad that has improved so much in the past two seasons.
"It's just getting back to the fundamentals," Pingeton said. "We've talked about that a lot. Dominate the simple and do your job and so we're just we're gonna have to watch some painful film. And again, Arkansas (is) a really good team, all these teams are in the SEC."