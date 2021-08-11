Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele scored five points — her tournament high — in Spain's U19 FIBA Women's World Cup win over Japan. She had two rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes of work in her team's 71-64 win.
Spain advanced to the quarterfinal with the win, where it faces the United States. The U.S. defeated Chinese Taipei 129-45 in its Round of 16 game.
Elena Buenavida, 17, who plays for Spanish club Segle XXI and is committed to UCLA, led Spain on offense. She scored 16 points, had five rebounds and two assists. She finished with a game-high +22.
Japan's Yua Emura, who plays college ball for Waseda University in Japan, led all scorers with 20 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and finished +10.
Dembele and Spain's quarterfinal game against the U.S. is at 1:30 p.m. Friday . The game will be streamed at the FIBA - The Basketball Channel page on YouTube.