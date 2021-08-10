Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele played 20 minutes, 6 seconds for Spain in its 65-61 loss to France at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Hungary.
Dembele scored three points and had two rebounds and two assists.
The game was listed as one of the "five must watch games" of the group stage, according to a news release prior to the tournament.
Spain's Txell Alarcon, who plays for Club Deportivo Promete in Spain, led all players with 15. She registered two rebounds and one assist.
France largely won the game off the bench, from which it made 27 points to Spain's 15. Spain's starters outscored France's 46-38.
France's Serena Kessler, who plays club for Tarbes in France, was the largest contributor to France's bench effort. She scored 11 points in 16:30.
Despite the group stage loss, Dembele and Spain advance to the Round of 16 where they will face Japan on Wednesday. Japan is 1-2 in the tournament, winning 83-82 against Canada but dropping both of its final group games to Mali and Czech Republic.
The game will be streamed on the FIBA - The Basketball Channel YouTube page.