Throughout the season, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton was vocal that the goal in 2022 was to get back to the NCAA Tournament. An appearance would have been the Tigers‘ first selection to the Big Dance since 2019.
Following a strong start including a win over top-ranked South Carolina, it appeared MU was on its way to being comfortably in the Field of 68.
A 3-7 finish, though, resulted in Missouri falling short of its ambitions.
“Obviously we’re very disappointed,” Pingeton said. “We’re all competitors and want to win at a high level.”
Unlike the men’s selection committee where there are team sheets available and the first four teams out are shown, the women’s selection process is not nearly as transparent. There is no public determination of win quality like the quadrant system, and it wasn’t said during ESPN’s Selection Special how close Missouri was to the field.
Pingeton expressed some frustration with the lack of universal knowledge with how the women’s bracket is put together.
“I have yet to talk to one coach that completely understands the NET and how they put that together,” she said. “There are some teams that are head scratchers that make it really hard to understand what we’re missing.”
Looking at its resume, the only thing Missouri was missing were bad losses. The Tigers didn’t drop a game the entire season to a team ranked outside the top 60 in the NET and only lost one game to a team not in the field of 68, falling 77-62 against Mississippi State on Jan. 27.
“That game (against Mississippi State) was kind of lightning in a bottle,” Pingeton said. “I don’t even know if you can count that as a bad loss.”
With the dreams of an NCAA Tournament bid behind them, Missouri now turns its attention to the WNIT where it will take on Drake in the first round. The last time the Tigers faced the Bulldogs was also in the postseason when they grabbed a thrilling 77-76 overtime victory in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
“Drake’s a very strong mid-major team,” Pingeton said. “I’m very familiar with them.”
The Bulldogs are a balanced and offensive-minded team. They average 73.8 points per game with five different players scoring eight per game.
“Their strength is their ability to spread it out offensively,” Pingeton said. “All players will shoot the 3, and they do a very good job of moving without the ball.”
This should play right into Missouri’s hands because the Tigers do a lot of the same things. Look for them to take a lot of 3s as they have the whole season as they try to extend their season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena, even if it’s not in the tournament they wanted — nor perhaps expected — to be in.