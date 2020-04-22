After three seasons with Missouri women’s basketball, Elle Brown is stepping off the court and onto the track.
The Tiger junior has been through the ups and downs of the women’s basketball program in recent years, making consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament before stumbling to a 11th-place Southeastern Conference finish this season. For her final year of eligibility, she will return to a sport in which her family has deep roots.
On Monday, a women’s basketball team spokesman confirmed that Brown will compete for Missouri track and field in 2020-21. It will surely be an adjustment, but if anyone is most suited to make it, Brown is.
Brown’s mother, Natasha Kaiser-Brown, is a former Olympic sprinter who competed for Missouri in the 1980s. She set eight program records and won a 400-meter national championship before winning a silver medal in the 4x400-meter relay at the 1992 Olympics. Brian Brown, Elle’s father, was a national champion high jumper who first met Kaiser-Brown when the two were competing in Europe with the U.S. national team.
Elle played track and field and basketball growing up, qualifying for states in multiple track events every year of her high school career. She ultimately chose to pursue basketball in college, but her family and the track have never been far away.
Brown’s family moved to Columbia from Des Moines, Iowa, before her senior year of high school, after she had already committed to play basketball for Missouri. Kaiser-Brown became an assistant track and field coach for the Tigers, while Brian Brown also took a job in the athletic department. Elle Brown’s younger brother, Quinton, plays basketball and track at Columbia College.
Continuing both sides of the family tradition, Brown will be a jumper and a sprinter for Missouri next year. She will also have the chance to be coached by her mother, who described the situation as bittersweet.
“We will miss seeing her in the basketball uniform, but I am very happy that she will be part of our track and field program,” Kaiser-Brown said in an email. “It has obviously been several years since she has competed in this sport but I know her work ethic and desire to develop. Elle has always run track, but it has been at the end of the basketball season with little time to train. I’ll be curious to see what she can do with a full year.”
Brown never developed into a consistent starter for the women’s basketball team, but she set career highs in most statistical categories this year as her playing time grew. She averaged 8.6 minutes per game and scored 32 points in her final season, including 15 in a November win over Western Illinois.
“At this time, I am retiring as a basketball player,” Brown said. “Being a member of this prestigious program is always something that I wanted to do and will always remember. I appreciate the opportunity Coach (Robin) Pingeton gave me and will forever cherish my teammates.”
Brown’s move comes during what has been a busy time for the women’s basketball roster. Last week, Pingeton’s squad added a freshman and a transfer recruit for the fall and secured a commitment for 2021. With Brown gone, only four Tigers who saw the court in 2019-20 will be back next season.
Brown’s final points as a basketball player came on March 4 in Missouri’s SEC Tournament first-round win over Mississippi. Her third-quarter basket put a cap on what would be the Tigers’ final victory of the year. In an interview after the game, senior Jordan Roundtree reflected on what Brown meant to the team.
“We love Elle,” Roundtree said. “She’s a heck of a basketball player, but she’s an even better person, and she’s the best teammate I’ve ever had. And so when she gets those opportunities and makes the most of them, it just makes everybody happy.”