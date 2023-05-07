Former Evansville guard/forward Abby Feit announced her intention to transfer to Missouri on Sunday, via her Instagram.
The 6-foot-1 senior led the Purple Aces with 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past season, landing on the All-MVC Second Team as a result. A 28-point, 12-rebound performance against Bradley on Jan. 20 highlighted Feit's season, and she recorded seven total double-doubles in 2022-23 .
In the 2021-22 season, Feit was first-team All-MVC, scoring 15.1 points per game. She also earned MVC Freshman of the Year honors in 2019-20 and All-MVC Honorable Mention in 2020-21.
For a Tiger team that was out-rebounded in seven of its 12 Southeastern Conference games last season, Feit's production on the glass will be a welcome sight. On top of that, the Normal, Illinois native has the ability to score at all three levels , as she shot 43.5% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range over four years with Evansville.
Feit is more than just an offensive threat, leading the Purple Aces in both steals and blocks each of the past three years.
Tigers coach Robin Pingeton now has two transfer additions, with Feit joining former UMass forward Angelique Ngalakulondi.