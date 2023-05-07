Abby Feit

Abby Feit

 Courtesy: Evansville Athletics

Former Evansville guard/forward Abby Feit announced her intention to transfer to Missouri on Sunday via her Instagram.

The 6-foot-1 senior led the Purple Aces with 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past season, landing on the All-MVC second team as a result. A 28-point, 12-rebound performance against Bradley on Jan. 20 highlighted Feit’s season, and she recorded seven double-doubles in 2022-23 .

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022