Missouri women’s basketball is going to look a lot different next season.
A roster that looked like it might lose no significant contributors has been gutted with four players entering the transfer portal since the season-ending loss to Drake in the WNIT.
Aijha Blackwell, LaDazhia Williams, Izzy Higginbottom and Kiya Dorroh have all decided to test the waters, with Higginbottom already committing to Arkansas State. That's life in modern college athletics, where many coaches have to re-recruit their roster at the end of season.
Here’s what the Tigers will be missing next winter:
Aijha Blackwell
Without a doubt the most important departure will be the Berkeley, Missouri, native. In her three seasons at Missouri, Blackwell has never scored fewer than 14 points per game, and she is among the nation’s most tenacious rebounders. On the court, rebounding is what the Tigers will miss most. A poor rebounding team that ranked 12th in the Southeastern Conference just got significantly worse.
Blackwell leaving will create an emotional hole for the team, too. Watching the Tigers, it is easy to see that she is the most vocal player on the floor with her constant communication and work to raise the energy level. Despite the off-court troubles she endured this season, a senior leader like Blackwell is going to be difficult to replace.
LaDazhia Williams
Williams was a mixed bag this season. She struggled to return to the court in the nonconference schedule due to offseason knee surgery, and when she was on the floor, she didn’t exactly look like the double-figure scorer the Tigers had last season.
That changed as MU went deeper into conference play. Williams was fantastic in the upset over No. 1 South Carolina and showed her scoring acumen in losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas. With her entering the transfer portal, the Tigers will be losing an interior presence who could be relied upon to get a shot at the rim.
Izzy Higginbottom
Moving forward, this might be the biggest loss for the Tigers. The Batesville, Arkansas, native got off to a scorching hot start to her Missouri career, winning SEC Freshman of the Week in November when she scored more than 35 points over two games against Saint Louis and Idaho State.
A non-COVID illness held Higginbottom out of a lot of the SEC season but her play at the end of the year showed she could be a big piece moving forward for the Tigers. Coach Robin Pingeton showed that she trusted her in big moments, playing Higginbottom more than 20 minutes in the last four games and a season-high 31 against Drake.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Higginbottom could have been a perfect piece to help build the future of the program. Her ability to play on and off the ball provided flexibility for Pingeton’s offense, and her ability from the 3-point line would have been a coveted asset.
Kiya Dorroh
Another freshman entering the transfer portal. Dorroh did not have the same impact on this year's team as Higginbottom, but losing her could similarly impact the program's future.
When Dorroh was on the court, she showed the ability to defend at a high level using her 6-foot-1 frame to bother opponents on the perimeter and in the paint. Being part of the group that was suspended against Kentucky was impactful because she provided possibly the best matchup defensively for Wildcats star Rhyne Howard.
Offensively, she was not as much of a finished product but showed flashes of a smooth jump shot and the ability to get to the basket as she gained more confidence. A solid offseason of development could have easily seen Dorroh come back as one of the most versatile players on the roster.
What now?
As of now, Missouri has two players coming into the program. Rock Bridge star and Missouri Class 6 Player of the Year Averi Kroenke could be a prolific scorer at some point in her career at Missouri, along with Ashton Judd who profiles as a small forward at 5-foot-11.
What do neither of those players have ? Size. Pingeton and her staff will have to do some major recruiting in the transfer portal for players who have the physicality and size to produce in the SEC. If the staff does so, that combined with the returning talent could have the Tigers back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.