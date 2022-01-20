Thursday night’s game between Vanderbilt and Missouri was a contrast of styles.
The Commodores wanted to slow down the game while keeping a more experienced and talented Tigers team in check offensively. For the first half, it worked. Missouri shot just 38% from the field in the first half and scored just 27 points. Leading scorers Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank were glued to the bench with foul trouble.
“Vandy obviously did a tremendous job drawing charges and getting us in foul trouble,” head coach Robin Pingeton said. “We had to play with better pace around the rim.”
In the third quarter, Missouri (14-5, 3-3) found its rhythm. An explosive 10 minutes on the offensive end stretched its four-point halftime lead to 13 and paved the way for a 66-52 victory over Vanderbilt (10-9, 1-4) in Nashville. The win snapped the Tigers’ three-game losing streak.
Haley Troup got the run started with a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ first possession, which was followed by a Lauren Hansen steal and breakaway layup. The quick five-point spurt forced a timeout from Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph.
Hansen led the way with eight points while making all three of her field goal attempts. The Auburn transfer bounced back after being held scoreless in the second half against Georgia with 15 points, including three makes from beyond the 3-point line.
The timeout didn’t stop the bleeding for the Commodores, as Missouri continued the onslaught on its opponent’s basket. LaDazhia Williams had two field goals in the quarter after Missouri struggled to capitalize on her size advantage in the first half. Thursday was Williams’ first action since the loss to Arkansas on+ Jan. 9.
Blackwell also got in on the action. After going scoreless in the first half and playing only eight minutes, the Tigers’ leading scorer scored six third-quarter points, showing why she’s such a hard player to guard. The junior finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds, her eighth straight double-double.
Overall, Pingeton was happy with the second-half performance and was excited that the team got their first road conference win of the season.
“I thought we came out in that third quarter and executed really well,” she said. “It felt like our backs were against the wall, and I’m really proud of the way our girls responded.”