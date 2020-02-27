Senior day was last weekend, but for Missouri women’s basketball, Thursday was when the emotions were in full force.
If Sunday’s win over Mississippi was a chance to celebrate the Tigers’ four seniors with their families in attendance and a positive outcome on the scoreboard, Thursday’s 95-82 loss to Auburn was a different sort of goodbye — a defeat to a team with an inferior conference record in what was truly the team’s final appearance at Mizzou Arena.
“Really hard day, obviously, for our seniors,” coach Robin Pingeton said after the game. “That’s always one of those you sometimes get stuck in mud, and just the emotions of knowing it’s your last game and also trying to be really present, and wanting it so bad.”
Staying focused was important Thursday because of the possible postseason implications on the table. With a win, Missouri would have improved its shot at a Southeastern Conference Tournament bye and kept its realistic hopes of a Women’s NIT slot alive.
Instead, the Tigers left the court knowing their season would almost certainly end following Sunday’s game at Alabama and an appearance at next week’s SEC Tournament.
“As the game starts winding down, it’s hard not to think about it,” senior Amber Smith said. “But I tried to stay as present as I possibly could.”
Smith, who scored 11 points against Auburn, was Missouri’s top senior performer on the night. Hannah Schuchts and Jordan Chavis combined for 10 points. Jordan Roundtree fouled out with 10 seconds left after scoring eight points. Roundtree seemed to be on the verge of tears as she hugged teammates on the sideline and the crowd rose to recognize her.
Thursday’s game meant a lot to Roundtree, regardless of the result. As the daughter of a former Missouri men’s basketball player and cousin of a former football player, she had grown up wanting to one day wear the black and gold. She expressed her sentiment in a tweet Thursday afternoon, sharing images of herself and the other seniors from Sunday’s senior day win.
Well after the final buzzer, with the arena empty apart from a few stragglers and the cleanup crew, Roundtree wandered the court and stands in street clothes.
The Tigers have often been led on the court this year by their top freshmen, Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. During the postgame press conference, when Blackwell was asked about what she had learned from the senior class, the emotions really set in.
“She helped me in ways that I can’t even explain,” Blackwell said of Smith, who sat at the other end of the table with Pingeton in between. “Just keeping my head on track and just making sure I’m on track with everything.”
Blackwell began to tear up as she continued.
“Shoutout to her,” she said. “It’s going to be hard not having her next year, and the rest of the seniors, Hannah, Jordan, Jojo (Chavis). It’s going to be hard because they are like my big sisters and they have stepped into that big sister role for me.”
As Blackwell spoke, Smith put her head down on the table, hiding her face. Pingeton reached her arms out to embrace them both.