GREENVILLE, S.C. — It has been over two months since Missouri women’s basketball faced Tennessee, but Thursday’s matchup at the Southeastern Conference Tournament felt very similar to that first meeting.
In both games, Missouri challenged the favored Lady Vols early in a hostile environment. Both times, Tennessee bounced back in the second half for a double-digit win.
Thursday’s edition, a 64-51 result in the second round of the conference tournament, brought the No. 11 Tigers’ season to an end.
Missouri struck some fear into the predominantly orange-clad crowd early but found itself overrun late as its hopes of a quarterfinal date with No. 3 seed Kentucky faded away.
“That second half we got in foul trouble early,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well, sent them to the free-throw line too many times. Made for a really tough third quarter for us.”
The Tigers led 34-26 at halftime but shot just 1 of 14 from the field and were outrebounded 13-3 in the third quarter. No. 6 seed Tennessee won the period 23-6, closing on a 15-0 run, and never looked back.
“I think we just really locked in with our defense,” Rae Burrell, who scored 12 third-quarter points for Tennessee, said. “We had good communication. We had good offensive rebounds. We started attacking a little bit more.”
On Jan. 2 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Missouri led after the first quarter and trailed by just four at halftime before the then-No. 22 Lady Vols widened the gap after the break. In both Tennessee games, the Tigers launched more than 20 threes but converted at a lesser rate than their season average.
“We talked a lot in those early huddles in that second half about not settling so much for the three-point shot,” Pingeton said. “We shot way too many threes, early threes.”
The story was different in the first quarter, when Missouri leapt out to a 12-4 lead, routinely turning defensive stops into points at the other end. Aijha Blackwell led the way with eight of her team-high 13 points, including a 3-point play.
“Our shots were falling,” Blackwell said of the first quarter. “We were just patient overall on the offensive end.”
Missouri maintained its lead through the second quarter, but Blackwell generally went the way the rest of her team did for the remainder of the game. She scored just five additional points and was 1 of 12 from the field over the final three quarters.
Nobody in the Missouri locker room wanted it to end this way, and no one expected the season to be the struggle it turned out to be. But Hannah Schuchts, one of four seniors whose college careers ended with the loss, described how the team kept their spirits up through the adversity.
“We talked about coming into this that nobody believes in us except for us,” Schuchts said. “That’s how it’s been from day one, whether we were winning or losing. We still constantly had that support, always believed in each other, believed in what we could accomplish.”
Missouri has reasons to look forward to the fall when Blackwell and Hayley Frank will look to build off their SEC All-Freshman campaigns and the team should finally have the depth down the bench that it lacked this year.
”It’s been a really, really hard year on a lot of different levels,” she said. “At the same time I think there’s been a lot of growth and a lot of life lessons that will stay with all of us for a really long time.”