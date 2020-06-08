FIRST PITCHES: Basketball, bias and the beat of a lifetime

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Mechelle Voepel, Class of 1987, who covers women’s basketball for ESPN.
Driving to Lambert Airport in St. Louis on March 14, 1986, I thought about all the times I’d gone there with my mother to drop off or pick up my father on business trips. On this day, though, I was flying for a business trip of my own.
I was covering Missouri’s women’s basketball team, which was playing in Austin, Texas, in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers were a pretty good team that had done quite well to get that far. But Texas in 1986 was one of the greatest teams in women’s basketball history, which I was about to see firsthand.
Like most opponents that played Texas that season, Missouri got steamrolled. The Longhorns won 108-67, and went on to finish 34-0 for the national championship.
This was big-time women’s basketball: a program and fan base at the highest level, and a very exciting game atmosphere. The short version of this story is that I relished the experience, continued covering the sport, and eventually became a women’s basketball writer for ESPN.com, which I’ve been doing now for 25 years.
There is a little longer version, though, which includes the part about how I was only on that plane because someone else didn’t want to go.
Some quick history: The NCAA began sponsoring women’s college sports in the 1981-82 school year. Before that, the Association for Intercollegiate Athletes for Women (AIAW) was the governing body, and it held a national women’s basketball tournament from 1972-82. (Thus, there were two national tournaments in 1982, as stalwarts for the AIAW — including Texas — made a last pushback against NCAA affiliation. Missouri, meanwhile, played in the first NCAA tournament.)
The AIAW predated the signing of Title IX in June 1972, but that legislation prompted most schools to finally commit to varsity women’s athletics. That included Missouri, which started its women’s basketball program in 1974.
I’d grown up in eastern Missouri, and was a lifelong fan of all sports. But I had never watched the Tigers women’s basketball team until doing so in person in November 1983, my freshman year at Missouri. Women’s basketball in those days was rarely televised. The only games I’d previously seen were the NCAA finals on CBS in 1982 and ’83.
But I’d always watched my high school’s girls team, and quickly developed an interest in the college game when I had access to it. As a sophomore, I covered Missouri women’s basketball for the Maneater, the campus student newspaper, in 1984-85. That included a 1,100-mile round trip drive with two other journalists to cover the Tigers’ one-point overtime loss in the NCAA tournament to Louisiana Monroe, which went on to the Women’s Final Four.
During that season, I’d started learning more about the sport’s history, scouring every media guide and newspaper or magazine story I came across. In those pre-internet days, it wasn’t easy to become informed about women’s basketball. You had to really want to do it, and I did.
By the next season, I was a junior hoping to cover the Tigers for the Missourian, with all the knowledge I had developed of the team and the sport. But I didn’t get the beat. I could have dealt with that — reporters don’t always get the beats they want — except the reason was perplexing.
The Missourian sports editor at the time thought that I was “too into” women’s basketball to cover it. He said I was too much a fan of the sport, and that I was more interested in Missouri’s team than the average reader. He suggested I would be writing as an “insider,” and that it was better to have someone who was more detached.
Now, you might say that’s part of journalism education, to be objective. But this really wasn’t about objectivity. It was about passion, and what was deemed worthwhile to be passionate about. All my Missourian sports department colleagues and I were lifelong fans of football and men’s basketball. None of us were thought to be wrong for those beats because we loved those sports. Knowledge and enthusiasm were seen as beneficial to their coverage.
The same sports editor would later assign me to cover Missouri football in my senior year, even though I’d avidly watched football since I was 5 years old and had grown up rooting for the Tigers. But I wasn’t considered “too into” football to cover it.
I’ve encountered opposition to women’s sports coverage in my career that is rooted in blatant sexism that’s not even disguised. But in this case, I truly don’t think the sports editor had any intention of being sexist. He was a good journalist and teacher. He wanted good stories on all sports. In general, I felt he supported me as a sports journalist.
But bias against women’s sports was then — and for the most part still is — so deeply ingrained in sports journalism that even the best of journalists can be impacted by it in ways they don’t always realize.
Including the belief that being passionate about the most popular sports isn’t a hindrance to objectivity, but passion for less popular sports is. This has particularly impacted women’s sports and reporters who want to broaden the scope of what’s covered and expand audiences.
So … back to the flight to Austin. If I wasn’t on the beat, how did I end up covering that Tigers’ game for the Missourian? Well, I was persistent. I never believed I shouldn’t be covering women’s basketball, and kept doing it for the Maneater. The Missourian was OK with that, as it didn’t conflict with my Rock Bridge boys basketball beat.
But the Missourian beat writer for women’s basketball was distressed after the Tigers won their NCAA tournament first-round game in Columbia. The subsequent game at Texas was at the start of spring break, and he had vacation plans. (The sports editor had wanted someone more detached? Trust me, this guy was nothing if not detached.)
So I offered to cover the game for the Missourian. The beat writer was elated, and the sports editor agreed to it. My Maneater story on the game came out several days later, and I made them quite different.
In the NCAA era, there have been nine women’s basketball teams finish with perfect records, and I’ve seen all of them in person, starting with Texas. A few weeks ago, I was talking with former Longhorns coach Jody Conradt, one of the legends of the game. We spoke a bit about that great 1986 team.
“That was a special time,” she said.
For me, too. I learned lessons that stay with me still. When you don’t get something you want, don’t pout. Adjust as best you can, and keep striving for your goal. Believe in your passion. Always be ready for an opportunity.
I couldn’t count how many flights I’ve taken to cover games in women’s college basketball and the WNBA. But the first was going to Texas for the Missourian. Looking back, no matter the obstacles, it seems like I was destined to take that trip.
I’m Mechelle Voepel, Missouri class of 1987. I worked at the Missourian in 1986-87. From 1988-2008, I worked at The Jackson Sun in Tennessee, the Columbia Daily Tribune, the Newport News Daily Press in Virginia and The Kansas City Star in editing and writing. I began writing a women’s basketball column for ESPN.com in 1996, and moved exclusively to ESPN in 2008.