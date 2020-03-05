GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference tournaments in college basketball are unlike any other part of the season.
After months of the typical regular season routine, a group of teams converge on one site for a rapid-fire, single-elimination battle for the tournament crown. The neutral crowds and unusual format make for a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
“It’s just such a cool environment,” Missouri women’s basketball senior Jordan Roundtree said. “It’s cool having everyone in one place, and all the kids that come out, and the bands ... It’s just a different feel to it.”
As Missouri plays at the Southeastern Conference Tournament this week in Greenville, it has experienced what makes the event both special and vitally important in the context of the season. One loss, and the Tigers will be done, ending the careers of the team’s four seniors and sending the rest of the team into an eight-month offseason.
“Every win is precious,” said Roundtree, who scored five points in Missouri’s opening victory over Mississippi on Wednesday. “You want to say you play the same way every single game, but there’s a little bit of me that is just playing harder and harder. Sometime this week, it will most likely come to an end, so I’m just going to do whatever I can to keep fighting.”
Looking around Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the city of Greenville, you can tell that something different is going on. Fans wearing all colors walk the streets of downtown, and tournament signs and banners hang on lampposts and in the windows of local establishments.
The crowd for the Missouri-Ole Miss game was dominated not by Tigers or Rebels supporters, but by local school groups enjoying a basketball field trip and Tennessee fans eager to see who their team would be facing in Thursday’s second round.
For players like Roundtree, the atmosphere only contributes to the will to win.
“If you keep winning, you get to stay here and it’s fun,” Roundtree said. “Being able to come and watch other teams play before you, it gets kind of like a fun high school, AAU feel … It just gives you more motivation to keep winning because we’re having fun.”
The games stack up day after day with every win. If Missouri takes on a cinderella role and extends its run all the way to the tournament championship, it will have played five times in five days. Coach Robin Pingeton said the fast-paced schedule is part of what defines the tournament experience.
“If you’re a competitor, you love it, you absolutely love playing back-to-back-to-back,” Pingeton said. “I promise you (the players) would rather be playing games than having practice. I think at this point in the season everyone’s tired, everyone’s beat up, but that’s when adrenaline kicks in.”
From a coaching standpoint, the quick turnaround can make it difficult to plan and prepare for the next opponent. But keeping the season alive is well worth the effort.
“I know as a coach, you’re excited you don’t get any sleep at this time of year because that means you’re still playing,” Pingeton said.
Missouri, the tournament’s No. 11 seed, will face No. 6 seed Tennessee on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. The winner will advance to face No. 3 seed Kentucky in Friday’s semifinal round.
“Right now all I’m thinking about is one game down, we got more to go,” Tigers senior Jordan Chavis said. “That’s all I’m really focused on. We got Tennessee coming up. I’m excited for it.”