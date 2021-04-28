Former Missouri women's basketball guard Shug Dickson will transfer to Rutgers for next season, she announced Wednesday.
110% committed pic.twitter.com/0R1zMeVkXD— SHUG DICKSON (@shugdickson) April 28, 2021
Dickson, who played her high school ball at Lutheran North in St. Louis, played in 22 games for the Tigers this past season, making one start. It was her only season as a member of Missouri's active roster after she sat out 2019-20 following a transfer from Texas Tech.
Dickson began her college career at Tulsa in 2016-17. She played two full seasons as a Golden Hurricane, but transferred to Texas Tech after playing three games in 2018-19. She never took the court as a Red Raider, instead transferring to Missouri for 2019-20.
After redshirting her first year in Columbia because of NCAA rules, Dickson returned to the court last fall for the first time in two seasons. She averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game as Missouri went 9-13 and lost in the first round of the WNIT.
With the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility for all winter sport athletes, Dickson will attend her fourth school in six seasons when she joins Rutgers.