From left, Tennesee's Jillian Hollingshead, 53, and Jasmine Powell, 15, rush for (copy)

Former Missouri guard Lauren Hansen, right, looks to drive past Tennesee’s Jillian Hollingshead (53) and Jasmine Powell on Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Former Missouri women’s basketball guard Lauren Hansen has found a new home after entering the transfer portal March 28. The Long Island, New York, native announced on her Twitter account Tuesday that she is committed to Michigan for her final year of eligibility.

Hansen officially departs Missouri after three seasons in which she logged 84 games, including 62 starts, and averaged 10.9 points per game.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you