Former Missouri women’s basketball guard Lauren Hansen has found a new home after entering the transfer portal March 28. The Long Island, New York, native announced on her Twitter account Tuesday that she is committed to Michigan for her final year of eligibility.
Hansen officially departs Missouri after three seasons in which she logged 84 games, including 62 starts, and averaged 10.9 points per game.
Hansen was the Tigers‘ second-leading scorer during the 2022-23 season with 12.9 points per game, behind only Hayley Frank.
Hansen also shot 38.6% from the field, including 33% from 3-point range, while also recording 60 turnovers, all of which were the worst marks of her MU career.
The highlight of Hansen’s career in Columbia came on Dec. 30, 2021, when she hit a buzzer-beating layup to beat No. 1 South Carolina.
Michigan will be the third stop of Hansen’s college career after she played her freshman season at Auburn before her three-year tenure in Columbia.
The Wolverines are coming off a 23-10 season that came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
With Hansen’s commitment, Jayla Kelly is now the only Tiger in the transfer portal. Missouri has been expected to be active in the portal but has not landed its first commitment.