Former Missouri women’s basketball guard Lauren Hansen has found a new home after entering the transfer portal March 28. The Long Island native announced her commitment to Michigan for her final year of eligibility via Twitter on Tuesday.
Hansen officially departs Missouri after three seasons in which she logged 84 games, including 62 starts and averaged 10.9 points a game. Hansen was the Tigers‘ second-leading scorer during the 2022-23 season with 12.9 points a contest, behind only Hayley Frank.
Hansen also shot 38.6% from the field, including 33% from deep, while also recording 60 turnovers, all of which were the worst marks of her Missouri career.
Michigan will be the third stop of Hansen’s college career after playing her freshman season at Auburn before her three-year tenure in Columbia. The Wolverines are coming off a 23-10 season that came to an end in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
With Hansen’s commitment, Jayla Kelly is now the lone Tiger in the transfer portal. Missouri has been expected to be active in the portal, but as of Tuesday evening has not received its first commitment.