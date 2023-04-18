From left, Tennesee's Jillian Hollingshead, 53, and Jasmine Powell, 15, rush for (copy)

From left, Tennesee’s Jillian Hollingshead, 53, and Jasmine Powell, 15, rush for Missouri’s Lauren Hansen on Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Hansen committed to transfer to Michigan on Tuesday.

Former Missouri women’s basketball guard Lauren Hansen has found a new home after entering the transfer portal March 28. The Long Island native announced her commitment to Michigan for her final year of eligibility via Twitter on Tuesday.

Hansen officially departs Missouri after three seasons in which she logged 84 games, including 62 starts and averaged 10.9 points a game. Hansen was the Tigers‘ second-leading scorer during the 2022-23 season with 12.9 points a contest, behind only Hayley Frank.

