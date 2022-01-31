Sophie Cunningham reacts during the second half of Friday's game (copy)

Former Missouri standout Sophie Cunningham reacts during the second half of an SEC Tournament game against Kentucky on March 8, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. Cunningham announced via Twitter on Monday that she has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.

 Richard Shiro/The Associated Press

Three-year WBNA veteran and former Missouri women's basketball star Sophie Cunningham re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham confirmed via Twitter on Monday.

Cunningham was an unrestricted free agent after Phoenix declined to pick up her fourth-year option, deciding to ink the MU product to a new deal instead. The details of the contract have yet to be reported.

Last season, Cunningham averaged 5.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She shot 41% from 3. Cunningham's shooting skills were put on full display all season, with her most-notable performance coming against the New York Liberty in the second round of the playoffs, netting 21 points on 6-7 from beyond the arc.

Cunningham's decorated career as a Tiger speaks for itself, currently holding program records of most points scored and free throws made. She averaged 17 points as a Tiger from 2015-19.

