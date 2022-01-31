Three-year WBNA veteran and former Missouri women's basketball star Sophie Cunningham re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham confirmed via Twitter on Monday.
Cunningham was an unrestricted free agent after Phoenix declined to pick up her fourth-year option, deciding to ink the MU product to a new deal instead. The details of the contract have yet to be reported.
Last season, Cunningham averaged 5.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She shot 41% from 3. Cunningham's shooting skills were put on full display all season, with her most-notable performance coming against the New York Liberty in the second round of the playoffs, netting 21 points on 6-7 from beyond the arc.
Cunningham's decorated career as a Tiger speaks for itself, currently holding program records of most points scored and free throws made. She averaged 17 points as a Tiger from 2015-19.