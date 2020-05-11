Robin Pingeton’s recruiting class for the 2021-22 season grew by one member Monday as Izzy Higginbottom, a guard from Batesville, Arkansas, announced her intention to sign with the Tigers.
ESPN ranks Higginbottom as the No. 13 point guard and No. 57 overall player in the Class of 2021, making her a four-star prospect. She was named MVP of Arkansas’ 2019 girls basketball state tournament, when her Batesville team won the championship, and was a unanimous selection to the state’s High School Basketball Super Team after multiple 40-point games in the shortened 2019-20 season.
Higginbottom is the third addition in recent weeks to the list of players expected to join Missouri in 2021. Sarah Linthacum, the sister of Tiger freshman forward Micah Linthacum, announced her commitment April 16. The following day, former Auburn guard Lauren Hansen announced she would transfer to Missouri, likely redshirting the upcoming season before taking the court in 2021.
The Tigers previously received a 2021 commitment from Kiya Dorroh, a five-star prospect from Tucson, Arizona.
While the 2021 class waits in the wings, Missouri will look to improve upon its disappointing 2019-20 campaign. It finished 9-22 overall and 11th place in the Southeastern Conference.