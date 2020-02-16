It was almost as though two different Missouri women's basketball teams had taken the court Sunday afternoon in the Tigers' 75-67 loss against Florida.
The first was a team that once again struggled on offense, turned the ball over 16 times and poorly defended the Gators' best shooters. It was the team that put the Tigers (6-19, 3-9 SEC) in a 54-38 hole going into the final quarter and the one that Florida looked clearly better than.
The second team didn't show up until six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but this Missouri team out-hustled, out-ran and out-played the Gators, causing five Florida (14-11, 5-7) turnovers. All the players were the same for the Tigers, but for some reason, the team that took the floor in the final minutes of the game had an urgency that had not been shown to that point.
"I didn't like how we closed it out," Florida coach Cam Newbauer said. "That's Robin's bunch. They're resilient."
That urgency and resiliency led to a 24-point outburst in six minutes, outscoring Florida by seven. But the early hole Missouri had fallen into was too much for even that rally to be effective, and the Tigers fell to the Gators 75-67 on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
When asked what the difference was in those final minutes compared to the rest of the contest, Missouri coach Robin Pingeton was dumbfounded.
"I don't know," she said. "I wish I could tell you. It just felt like we really decided to get after it and understood it was go time. I don't know. If I could figure that out, we probably wouldn't have six wins right now."
If the fourth quarter was go time for the Tigers, the third quarter was slow time. Missouri scored just nine points coming out of the half, four of which came off free throws. It attempted nine field goals in those 10 minutes and five of them were 3s, only one of which was successful.
Part of the shooting woes can be chalked up to the absence of starting guard Jordan Chavis, who didn't dress due to concussion symptoms. Pingeton said the concussion had actually occurred during warmups of the matchup at LSU and Chavis had missed practice all week. Sophomore Haley Troup took Chavis' starting spot, but Nadia Green and Elle Brown also had increased roles off the bench.
"I think Jo's a veteran player, a senior," Pingeton said. "We're used to her playing at that starting position, but for as good as she is, I don't feel comfortable saying that's why we lost the game."
Missouri may not have lost the game because of Chavis' absence, but it was certainly a factor. Troup got into foul trouble early, with three at the end of the first quarter, putting the Tigers out of another experienced guard.
With the SEC Tournament drawing nearer and a chance at a first round bye or even a WNIT tournament berth on the line, wins are crucial. Having a complete, healthy squad will be key as the Tigers look to climb out of the basement of the conference and get to the 10th spot in the standings. A victory Sunday would have done a lot for seeding purposes, but Missouri still has a chance with four games left against the rest of the bottom five of the SEC.
The next fellow basement-dweller is Vanderbilt (13-11, 3-8), who Missouri travels to play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans can catch the game live on SEC Network+ or KTGR.