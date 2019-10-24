Missouri started with highly-ranked freshmen Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell on the bench Thursday, but once the two five-star recruits touched the floor, they made an impact.
Blackwell and Frank checked into the game with 7 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first quarter and were the Tigers top scorers, each with over 20 points to lead the Tigers to a 94-55 exhibition win over Truman State at Mizzou Arena.
“I wish I could say I was, but I’m not surprised,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “This is what we expect out of them. They complement each other so well.”
Missouri’s offense struggled in the opening minutes, but its defense held Truman to 2 of 20 shooting from the field in the first quarter to break the game open.
Once Frank and Blackwell got onto the floor, they gave the offense life. Blackwell showed high-level athleticism and defense while Frank set the pace with her shooting.
Blackwell struggled in the first couple of minutes, but found the basket with ease once she found her footing. She had seven-straight points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 25.
“Once we got our shots going we let go and the butterflies left our stomach,” Blackwell said.
Her presence was felt most on the defensive end, where her quickness and 6-foot frame kept opponents at bay.
She brought the crowd to its feet by swatting away a layup near the end of the first quarter and also picked off a pass before finding Elle Brown for a layup midway through the second.
Frank was Missouri’s most efficient player of the night, shooting 9-for-12 from the field with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and one turnover. She hit three of her first four 3s and elicited oohs and aahs from the crowd after a no-look pass to Brittany Garner for a layup with two minutes to go in the first half.
“She is so consistent with everything that she does,” Pingeton said.
Frank shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field in the second half and received a standing ovation from the crowd when she fouled out with 3:27 left.
“I honestly felt pretty relaxed and comfortable coming in, which was really good,” Frank said.
Missouri will need both freshmen to make an immediate impact with only 11 players available for the team, due to four transfers being ruled ineligible. Freshman Micah Linthacum missed Thursday’s game with an ankle injury and was the only player who didn’t see the floor.
Amber Smith had 13 points and looked like herself, but she and Jordan Roundtree were the only returning players to score in double figures. Roundtree had a nice overall game with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“(Roundtree) is just busting her tail every single practice,” Pingeton said. “She looks more explosive, stronger and more confident than she did last year.”
Smith and Roundtree are the only players on Missouri’s roster who averaged over 16 minutes per game last year, while Missouri’s bench players from last season remained mostly unproven.
“We’ve got 11 eligible players and we’re going to need all of them,” Pingeton said. “There were a lot of bright spots, but everybody needs to get better.”
Next up, Missouri has one more exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Fontebonne, before it opens the regular season at 7 p.m Nov. 5 vagainst Western Illinois. Both games will be at Mizzou Arena.