Like it has been for the majority of Missouri women’s basketball’s season, Thursday’s victory over Vanderbilt was the Aijha Blackwell show.
This time, though, she had to share that spotlight with fellow freshman Hayley Frank.
The two combined to score 42 of the Tigers’ points in a 78-66 win over the Commodores on Thursday, leading Missouri (7-19, 4-9 SEC) to a key win that has ramifications in conference standings as the season is drawing to a close. Frank scored over 20 points for just the second game this season behind a career-high five 3-pointers on her way to 22 points and three rebounds. Blackwell picked up her fourth double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Her performance on the boards is what kept Missouri within distance of a bigger Vanderbilt (13-13, 3-10) squad, who outrebounded the Tigers 40-36, and Frank’s shots from 3-point range came when Missouri needed a response to a Commodores run. Back-to-back treys by Frank early in the fourth quarter kept the Tigers on pace with a Vanderbilt team that looked to pull away after a third quarter in which the two teams traded blows.
Missouri’s response coming out of the halftime break, while not pretty, was an improvement from its previous two contests, which senior Amber Smith described as “lackadaisical” after a nine-point third against Florida on Sunday. The Tigers forced two quick turnovers and plugged the lanes on defense, drawing offensive fouls on the Commodores and forcing a poor 3-point shooting team to shoot from outside. But Missouri had seven turnovers of its own in the third and could never quite pull away.
The crucial play of the third quarter almost never happened. The Tigers had the ball, prepared to inbound with 0.6 seconds on the clock and down two. Vanderbilt had been employing a press for most of the quarter, which was causing problems for Missouri’s guards and resulting in a number of turnovers. That press was slack on this final possession, but when the ball was inbounded to Smith in the corner, Commodores freshman Koi Love streaked toward Smith, knocking into her as she turned to the sideline.
Both the referee’s whistle and the buzzer sounded at the same time, and it looked as though Vanderbilt would go into the fourth with a two-point lead and some momentum on its side. But after an official review, it was determined that the foul had occurred before time ran out, giving the Commodores standout her fourth foul. Missouri had life, a chance to win the third quarter and one of its best free-throw shooters on the line. With 0.1 seconds on the clock, Smith calmly sunk two free throws to tie up the game heading into the final quarter.
Those free throws helped spark a 17-5 run to start the fourth as the Tigers secured their fourth SEC win on the season. The victory moves them ahead of Vanderbilt and Auburn for sole claim on the No. 11 spot in the conference, a big move for a team that had been sitting in the second to last hole. With a Texas A&M win over Georgia and an Alabama win over Florida, Missouri sits one game back of 10th place in the conference. And that’s where the Tigers want to be, as the top 10 teams in the SEC get a bye in the first round of the conference tournament, which begins March 3.
Momentum from Thursday’s win will be beneficial as they try to win out the season, but it may not be crucial as Missouri hosts the worst team in the conference on Senior Day and the Pink Out game Sunday. Tipoff against Ole Miss is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be aired on SEC Network and KTGR.