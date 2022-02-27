Short-handed for the second game in a row, Missouri women's basketball came to Gainesville, Florida, hoping to pull an upset over No. 15 Florida.
And the Tigers delivered, winning 78-73.
Without their leading scorer and rebounder in Ajiha Blackwell, the Tigers were in a similar predicament as they were when they beat No. 1 South Carolina. The Tigers were down to eight players without Blackwell, Kiya Dorroh and Skylah Travis after being cited for marijuana possession on campus last Monday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Blackwell's absence makes that the three of four games that she has missed in the past two weeks.
Scoring had to be split between their other go-to scorers in guards Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen along with forward LaDazhia Williams who returned after missing Thursday's game against Kentucky.
"We knew that going on the road and playing the top 15 teams in the country was going to be a tall task but I thought our girls just really competed," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "We've got to go compete. You got to let the outcome take care of itself but we've got to compete."
What really set things in motion for Missouri was its rebounding. The 50-50 balls were going the Tigers' way with both starters and bench players crashing the glass. By halftime, the Tigers were outrebounding the Gators 23-17, with sophomore guard Sara Rose-Smith and Frank leading the charge with five each.
This was the kind of grittiness a limited-bench Missouri team needed to continue to play if it wanted to end the season with a ranked win.
The second element of the Tigers' success was showing they can score from all cylinders.
Scoring in the paint proved to be the Tigers' biggest aspect before Frank entered the game with about 16 minutes to go. Williams varied between post-up layups and jumpers in the paint to give her nine points and six rebounds.
In the third quarter, though, guard Mama Dembele dominated the paint with her quick drives to the basket that either got her to the foul line or a made basket. Four of her 13 points came in the paint.
Scoring 32 paint points to Florida's 26, put Missouri in the driver's seat, but with perimeter-scoring forwards Jordyn Merritt and Emanuely De Oliveira things were still pretty close. The Tigers are known for their 3-point shooting and Frank carried that load against the Gators. She did everything and more for her squad to finish the game leading with a game-high 26 points, and 10 boards.
"Well, honestly, I got into her pretty good after about the first two minutes of the game and I think that you're always in kind of a delicate space because you know your players understand the magnitude of this game," Pingeton said. "She's a coach's kid and just needs to be challenged a little bit more and kind of get out of her own way. But I felt like after that, she was a rock star for us on both ends."
After Frank fouled out with 2:11 remaining after getting called for a wrap-around foul, the free-throw line needed to be Missouri's best friend. With Merritt draining three 3s and Kiki Smith finding her offensive flow after only scoring two points in the first quarter, the game would be decided by free throws. Luckily for the Tigers, every trip to the foul line proved to be fruitful as they went 14-17 in the fourth quarter.
Ending the regular season with a win of this caliber takes a lot of weight off Missouri's shoulders, not only when it comes to being "on the bubble" for making it to the NCAA Tournament, but also in the upcoming SEC Tournament.
According to Pingeton though, she and her squad are going to relish in their ranked win before getting into the nitty-gritty details of upcoming tournament play.