The Southeastern Conference announced the members of its women's basketball All-SEC teams Tuesday, and two Missouri players — Hayley Frank and Ashton Judd — received all-conference honors.
Frank, a senior forward, made the All-SEC second team after leading the Tigers with 15.4 points per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds per contest. Her 84.8% free-throw percentage ranked second in the SEC, while her 46.4% mark from the floor ranked sixth in the conference.
Frank moved into 10th all-time on Missouri's all-time scoring leaderboard this season. She was previously honored on the All-SEC freshman team (2019-20) and the All-SEC second team (2021-22).
Frank is expected to return for a fifth season with the Tigers in 2023-24.
Ashton Judd, a freshman guard, found herself on the All-SEC freshman team after a strong end to the regular season. The West Plains product averaged 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, but she scored in double-figures in four of the team's final five regular-season games.
Judd saw an increased role as the season went on, playing 20 or more minutes in the final seven games of the regular season. She figures to challenge for a starting spot next season.
Judd also earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after scoring a season-high 17 points against Mississippi State on Feb. 16 and following that up with 16 points against Texas A&M on Feb. 20.
South Carolina's Dawn Staley took home Coach of the Year honors, while Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston defended her title as SEC Player of the Year.