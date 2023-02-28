MU forward Hayley Frank, left, watches as UT forward Anaya Brown grabs for the ball from MU guard Ashton Judd (copy)

Missouri forward Hayley Frank, left, watches as both UT Martin forward Anaya Brown and MU guard Ashton Judd compete for the ball Nov. 17 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Frank scored 15 points during the game.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

The Southeastern Conference announced the members of its women's basketball All-SEC teams Tuesday, and two Missouri players — Hayley Frank and Ashton Judd — received all-conference honors.

Frank, a senior forward, made the All-SEC second team after leading the Tigers with 15.4 points per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds per contest. Her 84.8% free-throw percentage ranked second in the SEC, while her 46.4% mark from the floor ranked sixth in the conference.

