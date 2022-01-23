Hayley Frank has proven to be among the best 3-point shooters in the country. Per the NCAA’s website she came into Sunday's matchup against Texas A&M 13th in the nation in makes and seventh in percentage from beyond the arc.
Given these numbers, her start against Texas A&M was confusing. The junior missed five of her first six shots as the Tigers fell behind by as many as 11 after a scoring drought that lasted more than seven minutes.
“I feel like I started slow,” Frank said.
With the game getting out of reach, Missouri women's basketball stuck with Frank to bring them back.
She more than delivered, playing a near flawless last 25 minutes as she finished with 28 points including 17 in the second half with a career high seven 3 pointers, leading Missouri to a 78-69 comeback victory over the Aggies at Mizzou Arena.
“Our guards were able to attack and kick it out for some really in rhythm 3s,” Frank said.
Missouri came out of the gates hot in the first quarter. The Tigers scored on four of their first five possessions thanks to knockdown shooting from behind the arc and nice passing from Mama Dembele.
What looked like a potentially convincing MU victory took a turn in the back half of the opening period. The Tigers struggled to get into an offensive rhythm while the Aggies found theirs. Led by the trio of Qadashah Hoppie, Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts, the Aggies turned a seven point deficit into a three-point lead.
After looking a little out of sorts in the first quarter, the Tigers looked lost on offense in the first five minutes of the second. The Aggies' length prevented them from getting to the basket and Missouri could not buy a shot from long distance.
What prevented TAMU from separating was Missouri’s defense and its ability to secure rebounds. Missouri was able to double up the Aggies on the glass in the first half with Aijha Blackwell grabbing 12 of its 22 first half boards. Blackwell, the reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week, finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for her ninth straight double-double and 15th overall.
Both teams brought their offenses in the second half as the third quarter was like a prize fight with the squads going basket for basket. Wells and Jordan Nixon traded scores with Frank and Haley Troup but the Aggies couldn’t find an answer from long range for the sharpshooting Tigers.
“It’s hard when we trade two’s for threes,” Nixon said. “We weren’t (getting) stops and we needed those stops.”
In the fourth quarter, Dembele helped see out the victory by controlling the ball and finding her teammates. The sophomore finished with eight points and seven assists while not turning the ball over.
“I always try to know where the shooters are,” Dembele said. “They are really good shooters so I know I am going to get assists.”
Missouri showed how dangerous it can be on the offensive end. The Tigers' 16 made 3s were a season high, passing the 15 they made against Lehigh and LSU. Guards Troup and Lauren Hansen got in on the action scoring 11 and 14 points, respectively, while combining to make six shots from long distance.
Texas A&M coach Gary Blair was not going to go away from his defensive strategy.
“I made up my mind we were not going to zone a 3 point shooting team as good as Missouri,” Blair said.
For Missouri, the victory gives it a chance to get in the thick of the SEC race with three games coming up against unranked teams. With how deep this conference is though, head coach Robin Pingeton knows that focus will be needed every time out.
“February could be a really special month for us,” Pingeton said. “I told the girls that I don’t think there’s anyone on the schedule we can’t beat.
“I also don’t think there’s anyone who can’t beat us.”