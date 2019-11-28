Until Hayley Frank stepped onto the court, Missouri women's basketball hadn't made a bucket.
New Mexico had jumped out to a 5-0 lead just under two and a half minutes into Thursday's matchup with Missouri in the first of MU's two games at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico. The Tigers had coughed up two turnovers and been out-rebounded 5-2 in those early minutes.
Only poor shooting on the Lobos side kept the lead at five. Missouri head coach Robin Pingteon made some quick substitutions, putting in freshmen Frank and Aijha Blackwell.
It was the changeup the Tigers needed, as Blackwell and Frank scored the team's first six points. But Frank’s 29 and Blackwell’s 11-point performances weren’t enough to overcome a slew of turnovers, and Missouri lost a 71-68 decision.
Lobos' leading scorer Ahlise Hurst dropped 15 points, but it wasn't New Mexico's offensive performance that drowned Missouri.
The Tigers (2-5) coughed up 19 turnovers on the day, accounting for 24 of the Lobos' final points. The turnovers came on anything from stepping out of bounds with the ball in their hands without being pressured, to poor communication at the top of the key, to jumped passes in the lane.
Not only did the takeaways keep New Mexico in the game, but they diminished Missouri's possessions when the Tigers needed them most. Neither team mustered more than an eight-point lead, largely due to the play of Frank and the Tigers turnovers. Just when Missouri, which controlled the lead for most of the second half, had gathered some momentum and looked to pull away, an ill-timed turnover gave the Lobos another shot.
The loss put a damper on an otherwise career night for Frank. Her near-30-point performance came when the team needed a scorer to show up, as leading scorer Amber Smith went down in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
Smith was carried off the court by team personnel and was attended to for the remainder of the first half. Pingeton started Smith in the second half, but after she looked less than 100% on the Lobos' first offensive possession, she was pulled for the remainder of the game. No update has been given as to her injury or its severity.
Depending on the extent of the ankle injury, Pingeton might again be looking for someone to fill Smith's role when the team plays its final game of the Cancun Challenge on Friday.
After Thursday's performance, Frank might be the ideal candidate. Her lack of experience rarely showed, and she was hot from almost every spot on the court. She was nearly perfect at the free throw line, and she drilled 3s and posted up with success on the block.
The physicality and toughness Frank displayed in the post would also bode well as the Tigers face a young forward in North Carolina's Malu Tshitenge on Friday. The Tar Heels' freshman is averaging a double-double this season.
Missouri's matchup with the Tar Heels starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Cancun, Mexico.