Missouri women's basketball defeated Auburn 62-56 in their Southeastern Conference road opener Sunday in Auburn, Alabama.

A 23-point performance from Hayley Frank led the way, while Katlyn Gilbert added on 14 points of her own. Missouri led for 26 minutes of the game, but Auburn hung around thanks to 20 points from Aicha Coulibaly and 16 forced turnovers.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

