Missouri women's basketball defeated Auburn 62-56 in their Southeastern Conference road opener Sunday in Auburn, Alabama.
A 23-point performance from Hayley Frank led the way, while Katlyn Gilbert added on 14 points of her own. Missouri led for 26 minutes of the game, but Auburn hung around thanks to 20 points from Aicha Coulibaly and 16 forced turnovers.
The game began with both sides struggling to find an offensive rhythm. Neither team scored until the 8:01 mark of the first quarter. Missouri committed five turnovers in the opening period.
Auburn (10-4, 0-2 SEC) shot better as the quarter went on, allowing it to take a 13-10 lead into the intermission. Missouri went on a 2:46 scoring drought late in the first quarter and finished 1-for-9 from behind the arc in the opening quarter.
Similar to the Kentucky game, MU coach Robin Pingeton appeared to make key adjustments going into the second quarter.
Missouri (13-2, 2-0) forced Auburn into a near-six minute field goal drought and four turnovers during the period. The defensive intensity and ball movement on offense picked up, allowing Missouri to take a 29-28 lead into halftime.
One of Pingeton's adjustments may have been shot selection. After shooting nine 3-point shots in the first quarter, Missouri only took four of them in the second. Instead, the Tigers attacked the paint more, allowing Frank to score nine points in the second quarter.
"She's just a warrior," Pingeton said of Frank. "She loves to compete and understand she's an upperclassmen and what's on her plate with that. She showed a lot of grittiness for our team, and she was really vocal during timeouts."
In the third quarter, Katlyn Gilbert became the star of the show. She finished with 11 points in the period, and a lot of them came from fast-break points thanks to her defensive play.
"She's just a smooth operator," Pingeton said of Gilbert. "The pace that she plays at is a bit deceiving, and I think that she gives us a calming presence out there. Her ability to play downhill and with a change of speed was big for us this evening."
Her aggressiveness appeared to open up the offense, as Missouri scored 16 of their 19 third quarter points in the paint and pulled away to take a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Auburn made an early run in the fourth quarter, which was aided by four Missouri turnovers that allowed them to cut the lead to 51-47.
Missouri hung on to a 54-51 lead for 4:02 of game-time before an Avery Kroenke floater broke the scoring drought. Then, Mama Dembele passed up a good shot for a better one, allowing Frank to hit a game-clinching 3 to make the scoreline read 59-51.
Dembele then assisted Ashton Judd for a 3, allowing Missouri to finish 3-for-3 on field goals to end the game.
After a stagnant start to the game, the Missouri offense excelled. Improved 3-point shooting — 4 for 5 in the fourth quarter — and great individual performances from Frank and Gilbert allowed them to pull away throughout the second half.
"I felt like when we were getting paint touches to play inside-out, that's when we played our best," Pingeton said. "The 3s that we got after initially going 1-for-9 were more in-rhythm shots."
On the other end of the floor, the game trended in the opposite direction. Auburn's offense struggled after a solid start as they shot 23% and 33% in the second and third quarters, respectively. Coulibaly's 13 fourth-quarter points allowed the home team to rally, but it would not be enough.
One piece of the MU offense was missing, however. Lauren Hansen came into this game averaging 19.0 points per game for Missouri, but she finished with zero points in this one. Auburn denied her the ball and forced her into tough shots, as she finished 0-for-60 shooting from the floor.
"Sometimes the ball just isn't going to fall for you," Pingeton said of Hansen's struggles. "When you've got a scorer's mentality, it can be really tough. She'll bounce back and be better because of it."
The Tigers will take on Alabama (12-3, 1-1) on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, completing their two-game stand in the state of Alabama. The matchup can be seen on SEC Network+ at 6 p.m. CST.