Tennessee overcame a five-point deficit in the final minute to outlast Missouri 68-65 in a back-and-forth game Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
The Lady Vols were led by a 17-point from Sarah Puckett and 15 for Rickea Jackson to remain undefeated in conference play.
Hayley Frank — after not scoring in double-figures in each of the past four games — bounced back to score 26 points. Jayla Kelly added 14 points and nine rebounds, but their efforts were not enough to claim a signature win for the Tigers.
A Frank 3-pointer appeared to ice the game for Missouri at 65-60 with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Vols did not go away quietly. A backcourt turnover under the Tigers' rim allowed UT to score an easy lay-up, and Puckett banked in a three-pointer to tie the game soon after.
Following a missed shot from Haley Troup, Jackson muscled her way through defenders for an and-one lay-up with one-second remaining, effectively ending the game.
"We just did not have to sense of urgency that you need to have at the end of a game," coach Robin Pingeton said. "Tough, tough few minutes there."
Even with their second-leading scorer Jordan Horston out for the game due to sickness, the Lady Vols got out to a hot start. They began shooting 7-for-9 from the floor, and Jackson —their leading scorer — found her rhythm in Horston's absence, dropping seven points in the first quarter.
Tennessee (16-6, 8-0) led 16-6 at the three-minute mark of the first quarter, but an and-one layup from Frank and a three from Ashton Judd cut into the lead.
The Lady Vols responded with a 7-0 scoring run and took a 23-14 lead into the second quarter. The Tigers' shooting woes from recent games carried over into the first quarter, as they shot 28% from the floor and 14% from 3 in the opening period.
Missouri (14-6, 3-4) cut into the Lady Vol's lead again with a 7-2 run to open the second quarter. Kelly inspired the run and her physical play on the glass and ability to score off missed shots kept the Tigers in this game.
"I was just really trying to let the game come to me as far as not forcing shots," Kelly said of her performance. "I've been really trying to play with pace a lot this week in practice and have been talking about being more aggressive rebounding."
As the quarter went on, both teams struggled to find the basket. Missouri only hit one field goal in the final five minutes of the second quarter, while Tennessee did not score in the final three.
The Lady Vols took a 33-27 lead into the locker room. The Tigers did a solid job in the painted area against a much larger team, out-rebounding Tennessee 19-18 and scoring 16 points down low. However, shooting 30% from the floor and 18% from behind the arc caused the home team to trail for the entirety of the first half.
The Tigers came out of the second half firing on all cylinders. Frank scored eight of the team's first 10 points out of the half, allowing Missouri to take a 37-35 lead at the 7:29 mark in the third quarter.
The lead expanded to as much as five for Missouri, but Tennessee responded late in the third quarter. It manufactured an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead at 48-47, and a technical foul on Missouri's bench allowed the Lady Vols to take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The frustrations for a Tiger team that had been on the wrong side of some foul calls seemed to leak onto the court and Tennessee took advantage.
Trailing 51-47 at the start of the fourth quarter, freshman Averi Kroenke cut the lead to one with an and-one layup off a backdoor feed from Kelly. Kroenke finished with seven points and received more minutes than usual in the second half of this game.
"She works so hard at her craft and she has a motor that is hard to match," Pingeton said of Kroenke. "I think she's doing a really good job of pushing in transition but also understanding the pace that we need to play at defensively."
That bucket inspired Missouri, as Frank followed it up with a three-pointer before finding a cutting Kelly to reclaim the lead at 55-53 with 7:34 remaining.
From there, the two teams continuously traded buckets. Puckett continued her hot shooting with five points down the stretch, while the stars for Mizzou kept responding.
Against a team with plenty of sizes, Missouri managed to out-score the Lady Vols in the paint 36-20.
In addition, after struggling on the glass against South Carolina, the Tigers managed to only be out-rebounded by two against another larger team in Tennessee. They also assisted on 16 of their 26 made baskets, with Troup recording six of those to lead the team.
However, foul trouble plagued the Tigers. Katlyn Gilbert, Judd and Kelly all finished with four fouls, Frank and Troup had three each and the Lady Vols shot four more free throws than Missouri.
Junior guard/forward Sara-Rose Smith and junior point guard Mama Dembele did not play in this game. Dembele was announced as sick Friday and was seen wearing a mask on the sidelines of this game, and Smith was seen donning a mask as well.
"They were out the last couple of days at practice," Pingeton said. "They were both struggling for a couple days now, and we knew it would be a long shot for them to play."
The Tigers next takes on Georgia (13-8, 2-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Athens, Georgia. The game can be seen on the SEC Network+ channel.