Tennessee overcame a five-point deficit in the final minute to outlast Missouri 68-65 in a back-and-forth game Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

The Lady Vols were led by a 17-point from Sarah Puckett and 15 for Rickea Jackson to remain undefeated in conference play.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

