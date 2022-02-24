Limited to eight players in its home matchup against Kentucky, Missouri women’s basketball‘s Hayley Frank had no choice but to be the star. Going without Aijha Blackwell’s 15.3 points per game and forward LaDazhia Williams’s presence in the paint, scoring was spotty as soon as the game started in the Wildcats’ 78-63 win.
Kentucky’s dribble-drive and kick out was vicious and led to four 3s in the first quarter. When they weren’t draining it from the perimeter, guard Rhyne Howard was the offensive problem Missouri couldn’t contain.
Trailing by as many as 17 points in the first quarter, Frank came alive. Sophomore center Jayla Kelly was leading the charge at first, scoring eight points in the paint, but the Tigers utilized their not-so-secret weapon.
“I guess it was the timeout, we regained our momentum, and coach P told us, ‘Everyone just take a deep breath,’ because I mean, how we started the first seven minutes just wasn’t Mizzou basketball,” Frank said.
After guard Lauren Hansen recovered Frank’s turnover, she put the ball right back and did what she does best. That was the first of four 3sfor the 6-foot-1 guard, as she didn’t miss from beyond the arc for three quarters. The accuracy from deep not only earned Frank 16 points, but it was the driving force behind getting the Tigers as close as one point from tying things up.
“I thought they played really gritty, really tough, really resilient,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “We got down 17 in the first seven minutes and could have easily just surrendered and they didn’t. They continue to battle back and so ran out of gas there at the end.”
Although Frank led in scoring for the Tigers, Howard and other quick drivers like forward Dre’Una Edwards for the Wildcats got her into foul trouble in the third quarter. By the middle of the third quarter, she had four personal fouls that benched her until 8:26 in the fourth quarter. The 3-ball didn’t die when she was off the court, Hansen and guards Haley Troup and Izzy Higginbottom contributed four combined 3s matching Frank’s.
While Frank had a valiant effort from the field shooting 54.5% and 80% from the 3-point line, it wasn’t enough to make up for the Tigers’ slow finish and even slower start. The offense depending on different players on different nights has become a reoccurring theme for Missouri and in this game, Frank answered the call.