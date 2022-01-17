After scoring just seven points through three quarters, Hayley Frank brought the Mizzou Arena crowd to its feet, scoring 11 points for the Tigers as they closed the gap on No. 13 Georgia.
A 3 over Georgia’s Jenna Staiti brought Missouri within one, the closest the teams had been since the opening tip.
“It’s winning time,” Frank said. “Just have to step up and make plays.”
Staiti halted the momentum, though, scoring on Georgia’s next possession to reestablish the Bulldogs’ advantage.
For the third time in three games, the Tigers (13-5, 2-3 SEC) battled in the second half but couldn’t complete a comeback as the Bulldogs (14-3, 3-2) withstood their run and left with a 72-62 victory.
In the first quarter, Missouri once again got off to a slow start. The Tigers only mustered 10 points because of turnovers, a problem that plagued MU during its two-game losing streak. Missouri coach Robin Pingeton credited Georgia’s defensive effort in the first half.
“We knew coming in they were a very stingy defensive team,” she said. “I feel like in the first half they sped us up.”
Georgia took advantage of Missouri’s mistakes on the offensive end by shooting from the outside. Guard Sarah Barker led the charge with eight first-quarter points.
Missouri changed the game in the second quarter. Shots started falling for the Tigers, while Georgia regressed. MU held the Bulldogs to just 33% from the field in the quarter thanks in part to an adjustment to a zone defense.
“We got spread out too much in the first half,” Pingeton said. “Our zone defense slowed them a bit in the second and third quarter.”
Lauren Hansen provided a nice highlight for the crowd when she crossed up Barker before hitting a jump shot. That was part of Hansen’s 10 first-half points, as she and Aijha Blackwell brought Missouri within three going into halftime.
In the third quarter, both teams came out and attacked the basket. Georgia did it through Staiti. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer was quiet in the first half but scored seven points in the third quarter as she routinely got to the free-throw line and helped Georgia secure vital offensive rebounds.
LaDazhia Williams, who missed her second straight game with a groin injury, would likely have been helpful in the matchup against Staiti. The senior finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds while playing a season-high 38 minutes.
For Missouri, it was Blackwell who got to the free-throw line relentlessly while doing what she does best — rebound. The junior scored nine points and grabbed five boards in the third quarter, keeping the Tigers in the game. Blackwell was excellent as usual, finishing the game with a season-high 27 points and 13 rebounds for her seventh straight double-double.
Missouri’s leading scorer now has set a season high in points in consecutive games.
“I think she (Pingeton) hit it on the nail,” Blackwell said. “It’s about playing with better pace and knowing the right moves to make.”
Que Morrison iced the game at the free-throw line for the Bulldogs. The senior had an off night from the field but managed to finish with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. She did that while playing fantastic defense, holding Hansen scoreless in the second half.
The Tigers will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they take on Vanderbilt on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
“We’ve battled the last few, and they haven’t gone the way we wanted,” Frank said. “We’re going to keep fighting and getting better, though, and get the outcome we want.”