Senior forward Hayley Frank the way offensively, and Missouri's defense held Wake Forest below 30% shooting in a 69-47 win over the Demon Deacons on Monday in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Tigers' 22-point win in the opener of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship is their largest margin of victory against a Power Five opponent since they beat Florida by 31 in the 2019 SEC Tournament.
Frank led all scorers with 20 points, the most by a Tiger this season. MU shot 50% from the field and held Wake to 29%.
"They really played with a ton of energy," coach Robin Pingeton said. "The stat line that stands out the most to me is single-digit turnovers. We were much more deliberate with the ball and kept things simple."
Missouri (6-0) finished with just nine turnovers. Point guard Mama Dembele
sparked the offense in the first half, recording two points, three rebounds and four assists after missing two games with a broken nose suffered Nov. 13 against Southeast Missouri State.
"I thought she played really, really well," Pingeton said. "To have that added depth after playing three games in five days last week."
Dembele's ability to create with the ball in her hands, along with Frank's 14 first-half points, helped the Tigers to a 37-17 lead at intermission. Katlyn Gilbert spearheaded a 14-0 run in the second quarter with seven of her season-high 11 points during the stretch.
Junior center Jayla Kelly controlled play down on the blocks with nine points and 10 rebounds, helping the Tigers outscore the Demon Deacons 32-12 in the paint.
"If we can get her to continue to play with pace, to be able to keep it really simple, she can be a really, really good player," Pingeton said. "I know she's been disappointed in her rebounding lately, so tonight was huge."
Wake (3-2) was an ice-cold 5-for-30 from the floor in the first half, with only one made field goal in the second quarter. The Tigers — on the other hand — assisted on 10 of their 11 made shots in the period.
The lead grew to 23 in the third quarter as MU coasted to another nonconference win.
Pingeton noted communication has helped Missouri hold every opponent under 60 points this season.
"We've spent so much time on our defense over the past six months, and the communication was really important for us," she said. "We talk a lot about being your sister's keeper. If one person rotates, others have to rotate to put out fires."
Missouri finishes its two-game stop in the Bahamas at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against No. 11 Virginia Tech. The game will be streamed live on flohoops.com.
The Hokies (4-0) defeated Kentucky 82-74 on Monday.