Senior forward Hayley Frank the way offensively, and Missouri's defense held Wake Forest below 30% shooting in a 69-47 win over the Demon Deacons on Monday in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Tigers' 22-point win in the opener of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship is their largest margin of victory against a Power Five opponent since they beat Florida by 31 in the 2019 SEC Tournament.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

