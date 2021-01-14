Any worries of rust from Missouri women’s basketball’s 11-day layoff from play can now be extinguished.
The Tigers, led by a first-quarter surge and big night from Hayley Frank, beat Ole Miss 86-77 on Thursday night, Missouri’s 13th straight win over the Rebels. After failed attempts against Alabama and Arkansas to snag a Southeastern Conference win, Missouri’s persistence paid off in mostly worry-free fashion for its first league win of the year.
After a quiet two-point first half, Frank exploded offensively with a 21-point second half to spearhead Missouri’s attack late. Coming alive offensively is something coach Robin Pingeton has been working on with Frank this season. On Thursday, the more Frank shot, the larger the lead grew.
“(Frank) knows that we need her to be assertive offensively,” Pingeton said. “I think we all feel really good when Hayley is shooting the ball, and there are three layers to that: One, we got to do a good job as a coaching staff to get her shots. Two, we need her teammates to understand they’ve got to put her in a position to help create shots for her. Three, we need Frankie to be as assertive as she was in the second half.”
The hot-handed Tigers shot 56.6% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point range, and the makes started early. Sophomore Aijha Blackwell drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the game, marking six of her 15 points and leading the charge as Missouri led 29-21 after the first quarter.
Blackwell’s superb shooting (60% from the field) was indicative of Missouri’s offensive performance as a whole as five Tigers finished in double-digit scoring.
“We dug ourselves in a really deep hole in the first quarter,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We just had to fight really hard to come back, but we just did not have the energy to do so and finish it out in key moments. We have to learn and keep getting better. We are a young team, I’ve got full confidence in the group and they’re learning how physical the SEC is.”
But Ole Miss’ scoring duo of Shakira Austin and Donnetta Johnson did just enough to make the game interesting. Austin and Johnson finished with a combined 46 points, helping to shrink the Rebels’ deficit to 41-39 at halftime. The re-addition of freshman and third-leading scorer Madison Scott — who made her return to the court after being away for three games due to COVID-19 — also helped, as she tacked on 10 points.
But the Rebels ran out of gas. Missouri rocketed back into a comfortable lead by outscoring Ole Miss 21-14 in the third quarter and didn’t lose the lead again, as Frank scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the final quarter to keep the Rebels at bay.
The Tigers also got key contributions from transfers Shug Dickson and Shannon Dufficy, with both making their way into double digits in scoring and stepping in when starters Blackwell and LaDazhia Williams got into foul trouble in the first half. Freshman Mama Dembele’s five assists tied with Blackwell for a team-high, with her quick tempo while facilitating the ball proving effective in Missouri’s offense.
The Tigers now await another conference matchup, this time with LSU, at 6 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.