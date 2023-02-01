English, Spanish, French, Catalan and Bambara. Those are the five different languages that Missouri junior point guard Mama Dembele speaks fluently.
As one can imagine, all of the words and translations floating around in her head can get jumbled up at times.
“I think in Spanish, so when I have to communicate during a stressful situation, like a timeout, it can be tough, because I have to translate in my own head. Sometimes, I just say a Spanish or Catalan word without even realizing,” Dembele said. “With my parents, I always speak Bambara or French, so sometimes, I can mix all of those languages in one day.”
Dembele’s family hails from Mali, a West African country with a population of more than 21 million. French is the official language of the nation, but Bambara remains the most widely spoken. Thus, the majority of Dembele’s family speaks in one of those two languages exclusively.
Prior to their daughter’s birth, Bablly Dembele Keita and Awa Traore Kanle moved their family to Manlleu, Spain, in search of a fresh start. Mama was born, and she and her two brothers, Makan and Salif, grew up playing sports and learning the country’s languages.
“When I was growing up, I struggled a bit, because I spoke French and Bambara at home, but then with my friends, it was either Spanish or Catalan,” Dembele said. “So, at times, it was like I had four languages in my head, and it was stressful.”
Sports became a medium for Dembele and her brothers to make new friends in Manlleu. To no surprise, soccer was the preferred activity for kids her age.
While she did play plenty of soccer, what she enjoyed most was beating her brothers and their friends in footraces down the streets. From a young age, Dembele had the kind of speed that could not be taught, although she admits it took her a while to translate her sprinter’s speed to sports.
Dembele continued to play soccer throughout her youth, but cultural norms stood in her way.
“I always wanted to play soccer, because my entire family played soccer,” she said. “But the roles are different in Spain. Soccer is a sport for men, and basketball is more of a sport for women.”
Basketball on the international scene
After not enjoying it early in her life, Dembele took up basketball. She saw it as a great way to continue to make friends and stay active, and she continued to play into her teenage years. Dembele’s 5-foot-6 frame and quick pace of play made her a natural point guard, and once her ball handling caught up to her speed, she became a tough player to defend.
Her on-court ability caught the eye of Spain’s national team. They invited her to participate in the 2018 U16 European Championships, where she earned a bronze medal and all-star recognition after averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
Dembele then competed for Spain’s U18 team at the 2019 European Championships.
“Playing for the national team, you just feel proud of yourself. You’re like, ‘Oh, I’m actually good,’” Dembele said. “I remember playing against Japan, and they are smaller people, but they run a lot and shoot 3s from half court. It was really cool to see different types of basketball and different cultures.”
After a solid performance at the U18 tournament and completing her schooling, Dembele was invited to participate in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago.
The camp acts in support of the NBA’s efforts to promote basketball as an international sport and is held in cities around the world every year. Promising foreign athletes are able to receive coaching from some of the best minds in the sport while also being scouted by college and professional teams. The initiative has enabled 104 camp alumni to be drafted by the NBA or WNBA in its 22-year history.
While Dembele was incredibly thankful for the opportunities, there was a level of personal guilt she felt.
“The culture that we have as African people regarding the role of the woman is so different from Europe,” Dembele said. “It was hard for me to see some people from my family back home (in Mali) having to stay home to work and take care of the kids, while I had the chance to do much more.”
Dembele’s family encouraged her to pursue her dreams, and after being noticed on the international scene and at the camp, U.S. colleges began recruiting her.
Journey to Missouri
Current Illinois-Chicago coach Ashleen Bracey served as an assistant coach and Missouri’s international recruiter from 2016-22. Dembele caught Bracey’s eye in a handful of international tournaments, and Missouri coach Robin Pingeton got on the phone with Dembele to set up an official visit soon after.
Dembele, according to herself and a host of others, is a “relationship-based person.” That made the decision to leave behind her family and travel 4,697 miles from Manlleu to Columbia all the more difficult.
“Emotionally, it was tough for me, but I was also excited, because I knew it was something different that would give me a lot of opportunities to grow personally and in basketball,” she said. “The reason that I came here is because it felt like a big family, and the players were more than teammates; they were sisters. And that’s how I’ve felt in these three years.”
Dembele made the roughly 10-hour plane ride from Spain to Missouri and arrived in Columbia before the start of the 2020-21 season. She was the only freshman in the Southeastern Conference to start every game of their team’s season and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only cut the season short — it made Dembele’s transition to life in America that much more challenging.
“I felt like I was going to be fine and make new friends, but it’s really difficult, because the level of basketball is so high, the level of schooling is so high, and you have to have really good time management while also dealing with homesickness,” she said. “It was really difficult my freshman year. I struggled. But I feel like my friends and teammates really helped me, and I feel like now that I look back, I really grew from it.”
Settling in Columbia
As pandemic restrictions eased, so did Dembele’s concerns at MU. Meeting people outside of basketball allowed her to learn more about Columbia and experience Midwestern culture. With that came more confidence both on and off the court, and Dembele has continued to come out of her shell.
“Her sophomore year, she was a little bit more comfortable but still a little reserved,” Pingeton said. “She came back this year after winning a gold medal with her national team and has seemed incredibly comfortable in that locker room.”
Dembele’s relationship with her teammates and Pingeton has only flourished since her arrival on campus. Dembele, who almost always has a smile on her face, brings plenty of energy to the Tigers’ locker room. Nobody knows that better than senior forward Hayley Frank, who has been with Dembele for three seasons.
“I feel like every year she’s grown more into her true self and we see the true Mama, the fieriness that she has,” Frank said. “I am definitely super blessed to get to play with her and call her one of my best friends.”
Pingeton and her staff realized while recruiting Dembele that she needs to feel like she is a part of an “extended family” to feel comfortable despite being thousands of miles from home.
Challenges throughout this season
Dembele and the Tigers are fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth after barely missing out on one in 2022. Now an upperclassman, Dembele has been thrust into another new role — leader.
“It’s really comfortable to be the freshman and have everyone taking care of you to where it’s fine if you make mistakes, because they guide you,” Dembele said. “This role is different, because at times, I get scared to say what I think, and I don’t like to be mean to people. Sometimes, being a leader means being tough on others, and I feel like I’m embracing the role more every day.”
Dembele is averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, one that has had its share of ups and downs.
During a win over Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 13, Dembele broke her nose and underwent surgery soon after. She missed two games before returning to play — wearing a protective face mask — against Wake Forest on Nov. 21.
“I hated that,” Dembele said. “Usually when I’m injured, I’m just like, ‘Tape it and let’s go.’ I hated having to play with a mask, and I was scared to go out there, because basketball has so much contact, and at any point, you can get hit again. So, I just had to clear my mind and understand that this is what it takes.”
With her nose nearing a full recovery, Dembele ran into another problem. She found herself standed in Spain over winter break because of visa issues and did not return to the U.S. until New Year’s Eve. She missed the Tigers’ 74-71 home win over Kentucky on Dec. 29.
Recently, Dembele battled a sickness that sidelined her and Sara-Rose Smith for the the Jan. 22 home loss to Tennessee — one defeat in what is now a six-game losing streak for the Tigers.
Through everything, she has remained as motivated as ever to be with her teammates and finish the season strong.
“I think she really feels a genuine connection with everyone on our team, and I think when Mama feels comfortable with the people she’s surrounded by, you see her blossom and let that guard down,” Pingeton said. “I think she’s having a lot of fun enjoying the journey and the experience. I know she loves these girls to death and just wants to do whatever she can to help our team be successful.”
What lies ahead
Due to the shortened COVID-19 season, Dembele has two years of eligibility remaining, should she choose to take them.
A rehabilitation sciences major, she hopes to become a physical therapist someday, potentially pairing that with a professional basketball future in Spain. She competed for Spain in the FIBA U19 and U20 tournaments in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
“I always say that I think I’ll end up back home, because I’m a big family person, and I need to be close to my parents and family,” Dembele said. “Four years away ... I feel like that’s enough. I also love basketball in Europe, and I feel like American basketball has given me so much that I can translate to my game over there.”