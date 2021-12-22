Usually, the defining quarter for Missouri women's basketball comes in the second half, as those quarters are typically its weak spots. However, in this year's Braggin' Rights game, the Tigers flipped the script in the first quarter.
Illinois's Sara Anastasieska drained two 3s with a jumper from junior guard De'Myla Brown to bring the score to 8-1.
The Tigers struggled to make baskets and couldn't stop the barrage of scoring coming from the Fighting Illini.
Anastasieska scored another 3-pointer followed by a line-drive layup, putting Missouri in a 12-point hole. The lone point for the Tigers came on a Haley Troup free throw.
"My message to them, my gentle reminder in our timeout was just we needed to be more aggressive, more physical around the rim, we had to play through contact," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "And defensively, the communication in our transition had to be a little bit better on point, but we just had to continue to guard."
From there on, the game began to shift into the Tigers' favor. Coming out of their its timeout of the game, Pingeton's squad began to click offensively. Freshman Izzy Higginbottom broke Illinois run, grabbing her miss and putting it back up. Higginbottom scored nine points and shot 40% from the field in Missouri's 84-65 win over Illinois.
"She understands (what) we need out of her," Pingeton said of Higginbottom. "She's got the ability to knock down shots, the biggest challenge for her was just understanding the physicality of the game, but I think she's transitioned really well with that."
Junior guard Lauren Hansen took the reins from Higginbottom later in the quarter. She matched Anastasieska's nine points in the first quarter and finished the game with 14 points. She tied the game up 16-16.
The opening quarter gave way for a 6-0 run, which was just the first of many throughout the game. Defensively, the Tigers cut off Illinois' lanes to the paint, forcing it to mainly rely on 3-pointers and mid-range jumpers. Although this was the worse playing quarter for the Tigers, it was the stepping stone for them outplaying the Fighting Illini for the next 30 minutes.