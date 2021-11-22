For the second game in a row, Missouri women's basketball will take on a mid-major team that reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament and gave an SEC team a run for its money.
On Tuesday night, it’ll be Troy entering Mizzou Arena. The Trojans are in their 10th year under coach Chanda Rigby. Rigby has guided the program to three NCAA tournament bids during her tenure and likely would have had a fourth if not for the cancellation of the 2020 tournament.
With Alexus Dye, 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference player of the year, graduating and moving on to play for Tennessee, the Trojans had to reload. They did that by bringing in Sam Houston State transfer Amber Leggett. Leggett — the 2021 Southland Conference player of the year — has averaged 17.3 points in just over 20 minutes per game.
She is joined by four other returners who averaged double figures in scoring for last season's team. That group is highlighted by forward Felmas Koranga. Koranga tormented Texas A&M in the NCAA tournament last season with 20 points and 11 rebounds while displaying a variety of moves in the post that can give Missouri’s defense problems.
The talent on the floor is not the only factor that makes the Trojans a difficult opponent, their style of play does, too. Troy loves to push the ball whether it’s off misses or made shots, which provides a good explanation for the 86 points it averaged last spring. The Trojans have shown that was no fluke, averaging 82 through four games this season.
Not only do they play at a fast pace, the Trojans are a relentless rebounding team. They are grabbing 53.5 misses a game so far this season, compared to only 39 for their opponents. Film from the tournament loss to Texas A&M shows all five players attacking the offensive glass, which gave them a lot of success.
For Missouri, this means it is going to have to secure defensive rebounds and avoid turning the ball over. Doing those two things will keep Troy from getting out in transition and dominating with second-chance points.