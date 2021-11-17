Missouri guard Lauren Hansen struggled offensively in her first two games of the season, only scoring a combined three points, but Wednesday's game against Saint Louis was a different story.
Things began to click against the Billikens, as she finished with 16 points, three steals and two rebounds.
After winning the tip, the Tigers moved the ball quickly. Hansen's pull-up jumper got things started offensively within seconds. The 5-foot-8 guard didn't stop there. Once SLU began creeping past Missouri, with as much as a six-point lead in the first half, Hansen turned on the jets, snatching the ball from her opponent for a transitional layup.
"Our motto is mission first, team always, and our mission today was to win," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "For our first road trip, you never know for sure how that's all going to play out, but we really challenged them at halftime and wanted to really make sure we were the aggressors."
That kind of contribution was something common for Hansen. Aggression and the ability to quickly put shots up were key reasons leading to her landing the starting position after her transferring to Missouri from Auburn in 2020. Hansen reminded fans and herself just how lethal she can be both on offense and defense.
She scored one point less than Missouri's scoring leader Izzy Higginbottom.
It took her a bit to get her rhythm back after going scoreless against Murray State and getting into foul trouble in Sunday's win against Morgan State. Stepping up not only helped give the Tigers the win but also took the scoring load off of juniors Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. This performance also gives underclassmen guards like Higginbottom and Sara Rose-Smith a teammate to look up to.