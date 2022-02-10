For the first time this season, junior guard Lauren Hansen found herself coming off the bench. In what was a hustle-filled road game against No. 13 Tennessee, Hansen had to make her impact immediately. She checked into the game after about four minutes and began to mirror guard Aijha Blackwell’s aggressive play-style.
In the first half, she knocked down four crucial 3-pointers for the Tigers after they didn’t score from behind the arc against Ole Miss. Hansen and Blackwell were tied for a team-high eight points at halftime. Although Hansen’s standout bench performance couldn’t put a stop to Tennessee’s 76-62 victory, she served as a palate cleanser after the Tigers’ lowest-scoring finish against the Rebels.
“We’ve been getting off to some kind of slow starts in that first quarter and so we’re just trying to switch it up a little bit,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said on the starting lineup change. “Certainly nothing that Lauren had done. Lauren’s been playing really well.”
Despite not occupying her usual starting position, Hansen was just as effective. She hadn’t come off the bench since the 2020-2021 season when she was still coming into her own as one of Missouri’s go-to scorers. Hansen finished with a game-high 22 points and had two rebounds and a steal. This wasn’t the 5-foot-8 guard’s best performance, but her presence off the bench provided much-needed energy in Knoxville.
The Volunteers broke any hopes of a Missouri comeback, scoring 26 to the Tigers’ six in the third quarter.
While cleaning up the glass and converting from pretty much anywhere on the court, they also got some of Missouri’s key players in foul trouble.
Before the fourth quarter, Hayley Frank, LaDazhia Williams and Mama Dembele had three fouls. Blackwell and Haley Troup had two fouls as well. This only gave Hansen more minutes. After Tennessee went on a 15-0 run, she broke an over eight-minute scoring drought and was the driving force to help revitalize her squad’s offensive performance for the remainder of the game.
“I thought she came out and really competed,” Pingeton said. “I thought she played hard, honestly on both ends of the court. She’s been in our (starting) lineup, probably back in the (starting) lineup. I don’t know what we’ll do with it against Arkansas, but we’re just really proud of the maturity and how she handled it.”