After an ugly win Sunday against Southeast Missouri, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton said the team would have its hands full against Western Kentucky, and for just over a half in the Tigers’ 65-47 victory Monday, it seemed as though that was the case.
Missouri (4-0) found itself in a rut offensively, including senior guard Lauren Hansen, who herself sat at 0-for-6 early in the third quarter, while the Hilltoppers (0-2) rode their hot 3-point shooting to cut the deficit to just four.
However, with 8:10 to go in the third quarter, Hansen turned a Western Kentucky turnover into a 3-pointer, and Missouri was off to the races from there.
Hansen led an 8-0 run on her own, making three straight shots, two from deep, and it sparked the rest of the Tigers’ offense. Missouri went on a 15-0 run that grew the lead to 48-29 and all but sealed the Tigers’ fourth win of the season.
Hansen outscored Western Kentucky 13-9 in the third quarter, the rest of her teammates 13-8, and made five straight shots before finally missing in the fourth quarter. Hansen finished as Missouri’s leading scorer with 17 points, all in the second half.
“Offensively, she’s just a hard guard,” Pingeton said. “She shoots 3s, plays with pace, changes speed to get to the rim, and she’s a three-level score that’s got pretty good handles, too. I thought she had a heck of a second half for sure.”
Much like its game against Southeast Missouri, Missouri started slow on the offensive end, hitting just two of its first 10 shots in the first quarter, but Haley Troup sparked the offense following a timeout on the floor.
The graduate guard used a screen from Sarah Linthacum to hit her first 3-point attempt of the game. That kicked off a 9-for-10 stretch for the Tigers that continued into the second quarter and included two more Troup 3-pointers to give her a new season-high of nine points before the first quarter had even ended.
The Tigers finished the first quarter 4-for-8 from deep, double their game total against Southeast Missouri, and entered the second quarter up 20-13.
“Just trying to come out and find my shot and be aggressive,” Troup said. “Sometimes you see one go in and then you get in a rhythm, and it feels good just to help my team any way I can, and in the first quarter, it was knocking down some shots.”
Missouri had a good start to the second quarter as well, starting the period 5-for-7 from the field and stretching the lead to as much as 11 with just under six minutes to go in the second quarter.
The Tigers looked as though they’d pull away early but hit just one of their last eight shots in the quarter. The Hilltoppers, meanwhile, were kept alive by their 3-point shooting. Western Kentucky hit just four shots in the second period of play, but three were from beyond the arc, keeping the Hilltoppers afloat going into halftime.
Missouri kept Western Kentucky cool for much of the second half, holding the Hilltoppers to just 21 second-half points, eight of which came in the final three minutes following a six-minute scoreless drought. Missouri also held Western Kentucky to just one made 3-pointer before the Hilltoppers sunk two in the last three minutes.
“We let some of their shooters get away from us in the first half and really wanted to do a better job of that,” Pingeton said. “The second half, just being more mindful, we did a better job of taking away some of their strengths.”
Two other Tigers scored in double figures, with Troup finishing with 13 and Hayley Frank pouring in 12. Sara-Rose Smith led Missouri with 12 rebounds, the third game this season that she has led the Tigers in the category.
Missouri finished shooting 44.4% from the field and 8-for-23 from beyond the arc after missing all eight of their 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Western Kentucky finished 36% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc.
The Tigers are now 4-0 for the second season in a row and look to stay unbeaten when they tip off against UT Martin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri will in all likelihood be without starting guard Mama Dembele, who Pingeton confirmed broke her nose in the Tigers’ game against Southeast Missouri. Pingeton said surgery could be on the table for the junior. Graduate transfer Katlyn Gilbert took her spot in the starting lineup Monday.