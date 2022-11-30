After splitting its trip to the Bahamas with a victory over Wake Forest and a loss to Virginia Tech, Missouri women’s basketball team rebounded with an 82-52 win over St. Louis on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers (7-1) shot a sizzling 51.9% from behind the arc and never trailed in the game. Lauren Hansen scored 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting to lead the team, while Hayley Frank and Jayla Kelly combined for 25 points.
Frank and Hansen set the tone early. The pair combined for 19 of the Tigers’ 22 points in the first quarter and sunk five 3-pointers. The Billikens kept pace with some timely 3s of their own, but trailed by three at the end of the interval.
In the second quarter, defense became the name of the game. The Tigers allowed five total points — forcing Saint Louis to shoot 2-for-11 from the floor and commit six turnovers. The defensive intensity became contagious on the team, and the Billikens were stifled.
Kelly came alive in the third quarter, scoring seven points thanks to physical play in the paint.
SLU went on a 7-0 run midway through the quarter, cutting the Tiger lead to 17. However, Missouri responded with a 9-0 run of its own to end the third period.
Missouri maintained a comfortable lead throughout the fourth quarter, but an injury to Kelly late in the game put a damper in the game atmosphere. Kelly had to be helped off the floor and did not put any pressure on her right leg, although she did return to the sideline and appeared to be walking with no issue.
The Tigers played a complete game on both ends of the floor, out-rebounding the Billikens by seven and shooting 47.6% from the floor.
“I love when she’s attacking of the bounce, and tonight she was looking to really pass the ball when she got inside,” coach Robin Pingeton said.
Having just broken her nose earlier this month, Mama Dembele’s impact can not be understated. The senior from Spain tallied nine points and five assists , and she appears to be the key to the offense’s rhythm. She set MU’s shooters up perfectly on a handful of 3-point attempts, having the speed to to beat anybody on the floor.
“Everybody was sprinting the floor, so it was really easy to see who was open and getting to their spots,” Dembele said. “I have amazing shooters on this team, so why would I take a bad shot when I’ve got such great shooters on the outside?”
Missouri will venture to Tempe, Arizona for the Arizona State Classic this weekend. The Tigers will take on UMass (6-1) at 4:00 p.m. Saturday before playing Arizona State (5-1) at 2:30 p.m.
“Teams are going to get better from here on out, so we have to up our ante,” Hansen said.