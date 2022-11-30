After splitting its trip to the Bahamas with a victory over Wake Forest and a loss to Virginia Tech, Missouri women’s basketball rebounded with an 82-52 win over Saint Louis on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers (7-1) shot a sizzling 51.9% from behind the 3-point arc and never trailed in the game. Lauren Hansen scored 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, Hayley Frank chipped in 14 points, and Jayla Kelly added 11 points.

