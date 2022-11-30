After splitting its trip to the Bahamas with a victory over Wake Forest and a loss to Virginia Tech, Missouri women’s basketball rebounded with an 82-52 win over Saint Louis on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers (7-1) shot a sizzling 51.9% from behind the 3-point arc and never trailed in the game. Lauren Hansen scored 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, Hayley Frank chipped in 14 points, and Jayla Kelly added 11 points.
Frank and Hansen set the tone early. The pair combined for 19 of the Tigers’ 22 points in the first quarter and sunk five 3s.
The Billikens (2-8) kept pace with some timely 3s of their own but trailed by three at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, defense became the name of the game. The Tigers allowed five total points — forcing Saint Louis to shoot 2-for-11 from the floor and commit six turnovers. The defensive intensity became contagious for the Tigers, stifling the Billikens.
Kelly came alive in the third quarter, scoring seven points with physical play in the paint.
SLU went on a 7-0 run midway through the quarter, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 17. However, Missouri responded with a 9-0 run of its own to end the third.
Missouri maintained a comfortable lead throughout the fourth quarter, but an injury to Kelly late in the game put a damper on the victory. She had to be helped off the floor and did not put any pressure on her right leg, although she did return to the sideline and appeared to be walking with no issue.
The Tigers played a complete game on both ends of the floor, out-rebounding the Billikens by seven and shooting 47.6% from the floor.
Having broken her nose earlier this season, Mama Dembele has bounced back from the injury and had an impact against SLU. The senior from Spain tallied nine points and five assists as the key to the offense’s rhythm.
“I love when she’s attacking of the bounce, and tonight, she was looking to really pass the ball when she got inside,” coach Robin Pingeton said.
Dembele set MU’s shooters up for open looks at a handful of 3s due in large part by pushing the pace in transition.
“Everybody was sprinting the floor, so it was really easy to see who was open and getting to their spots,” Dembele said. “I have amazing shooters on this team, so why would I take a bad shot when I’ve got such great shooters on the outside?”
Missouri will venture to Tempe, Arizona, for the Arizona State Classic this weekend. The Tigers will take on UMass (6-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday before playing Arizona State (5-1) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Teams are going to get better from here on out, so we have to up our ante,” Hansen said.