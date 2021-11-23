MU Guard Izzy Higginbottom drives down the court (copy)

Missouri guard Izzy Higginbottom drives down the court against Morgan State forward Taylor Addison on Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Higginbottom scored five points in the second quarter against the Bears.

 Zachary Linhares/Missourian

Missouri freshman guard Izzy Higginbottom has been on a roll in her first handful of collegiate games. After scoring a career-high 18 points against Idaho State, Higginbottom was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

As soon as nonconference play began, the 5-foot-7 guard from Batesville, Arkansas, began making a name for herself. Providing three levels of scoring for the Tigers off of the bench has played a role in their 4-0 record. She led the team in scoring in Missouri’s most recent win.

Her standout performance in the first four games of the season has earned her the third scorer spot along with juniors Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. Higginbottom is shooting 64.7% from beyond the arc with 11 3-pointers.

  • I am a sports reporter for the fall semester 2020 and I am currently studying sports journalism print and digital. You can reach me at shannonbelt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

