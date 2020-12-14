Hayley Frank caught the ball already posted up against a Missouri State player. After a turnaround and a slight stutter-step, the sophomore guard went up for a short jumper, a two-point shot that put the Tigers within five points.
Similar displays of offense were few and far between in Missouri’s return to play after a 17-day break because of COVID-19-related cancellations. A difficult matchup against No. 20 Missouri State showcased the Tigers in an unflattering light.
Missouri’s rust after being away from game action for so long allowed the Bears to gain double-digit leads in the first and second quarters. While the Tigers struggled to score and got into foul trouble, Missouri State drained 3-pointer after 3-pointer. Ultimately, Missouri’s return to the court ended in a 72-58 defeat.
The dynamic duo that Missouri fans saw in sophomores Aijha Blackwell and Frank in the the Tigers’ opener in November were not their usual selves Monday. On the other hand, 5-foot-3 Bears guard Elle Ruffridge ran the Mizzou Arena court as if she were the one playing at home.
Ruffridge led both teams in scoring with 18 points, making it rain from beyond the arc and inside the paint. The Tigers (1-1) lacked confidence on both ends of the floor and got cold in the opening half and final quarter.
To top off Missouri’s defensive woes, Blackwell and forward LaDazhia Williams got into foul trouble and fouled out in the fourth quarter. Williams had accounted for 15 points and eight rebounds.
“Of course LaDazhia going out was huge in the end for us,” Frank said. “You know she’s obviously an incredible player and I think it did make a little bit of a difference.”
After Williams committed her fourth and fifth fouls back-to-back to begin the fourth quarter, the Tigers went silent on offense for six minutes. This allowed Missouri’s third-quarter comeback effort to fizzle out and the Bears (4-1) to build on their lead.
Despite Monday’s tough loss, there were a few silver linings for the Tigers, who lost just nine turnovers and played with a hustle that coach Robin Pingeton attributed to the long break without game action.
Blackwell finished with 10 points after going scoreless in the first half, while Frank had 12 on 3-of-5 shooting.
Other notable contributions for the Tigers came from their bench, as transfers Shannon Dufficy and Shug Dickson scored six and eight points, respectively.
“I think we’ve got a lot of pieces on this team, there’s a lot of talented kids and it’s now how do we put it together,” Pingeton said. “It’s not for lack of talent, it’s really just how we put these pieces together.”
Finding a groove in both offensive plays and transitional defense are things Missouri will have to do in its coming games this season. While Monday’s performance was clanky and not enough to produce an upset of a top-25 team, the Tigers can’t spend too much time dwelling on it.
The Tigers have a two-game home stretch before conference play starts New Year’s Eve against Alabama. Missouri will face New Orleans on Wednesday and Oral Roberts on Saturday.
“A couple of weeks ago I said this was a group that has really invested in the off-season and I really do think we’re going to be okay,” Pingeton said. “Tonight was tough, obviously, we got to learn from and we go to move on. But, I believe in this team and I think we’re going to be okay.”