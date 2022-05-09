Missouri women's basketball announced the addition of assistant coach Jasmine James on Monday, filling the void of Ashleen Bracey, who took the head coaching position at the University of Illinois at Chicago this offseason.
"We are thrilled to bring someone with Jasmine's playing and coaching resume into our basketball family," head coach Robin Pingeton said in a release. "She was a high-level player in the Southeastern Conference at Georgia and has been a head coach at the high-school level along with her time at Tennessee Tech who plays in an extremely competitive league. I am looking forward to seeing her impact our current and future Tigers on and off the court."
James spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Tennessee Tech, while playing collegiately at Georgia. She first dipped her feet into the coaching world as an assistant with the Arkansas Banshees on the summer circuit.
A former third-round pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft, James played a total of four professional seasons with the Seattle Storm, the Phoenix Mercury and overseas in Brazil, Luxembourg, Germany and Israel prior to her coaching career.
Following her professional career, James was a high school head coach for her alma mater Bartlett High School. There, she led the program to its most wins in five seasons as well as a runner-up finish in the District 15-AA tournament.
"Coach Pingeton and her staff have created and nurtured a first-class women's basketball program that represents everything that I relish within an organization," James said in a release. "The student-athletes and coaches are held to a high standard on and off the court and depicts all the good you want to see in collegiate women's sports. I am beyond elated to be able to be a part of the Mizzou women's basketball family and add to that continued growth!"
With the addition of James, Pingeton now has three assistants on staff — Chris Bracey and Jenny Putnam being the other two.